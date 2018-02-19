Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Pirates' Josh Harrison hopes to stay at 2nd

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 7:01 p.m.
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Colin Moran during the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Colin Moran during the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting attends the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting attends the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates utility player Josh Harrison expressed his preference to play second base and to hit in one of the first three spots in the batting order this season, saying, “it would be a nice little switch-up, start somewhere. It's about being transparent, out in the open and let people know where they stand.”

Harrison started 79 games at second base, 37 at third, six in left and one in right last season, when he was named a NL All-Star for the second time. He hit mostly at leadoff (49 games) or second (77).

“I've felt I've always thrived at the top of the lineup,” Harrison said. “I'm definitely comfortable one or two, and I've got a couple games at three. The top of the lineup is my prefernce, and I think they know it's my preference, too. I feel like I make things happen up there.”

