Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Local Sports

Kevin Gorman: Pirates fans will be heard at home opener

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 7:11 p.m.
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with fans during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting talks with fans during a game against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Pirates fans drove hours to Detroit for opening day because of baseball and their love for the game.

Eli Sertell was wearing the No. 22 jersey of his favorite player, even though Andrew McCutchen was traded by the Pirates to the San Francisco Giants in January.

“He cried when he heard the news,” Matt Sertell said of 9-year-old Eli, who elbowed his dad. “It's OK. I cried, too. I think all of Pittsburgh cried.”

The tears are dried, but some Pirates fans remain furious and have directed their invective toward Bob Nutting. An online petition for MLB to force the Pirates owner to sell collected 60,000 signatures.

Now comes the moment of truth: Will enough fans drive minutes to fill PNC Park for the Pirates' home opener Monday against the Twins?

Some view their attendance at what has been a sure-thing sellout for 14 consecutive years and 20 of the past 21 seasons as an opportunity for Pirates fans to send a message to ownership about their displeasure with the way the ballclub is run.

That's the conflict for this city's baseball fans, battling their love-hate relationship with the Pirates and Nutting.

Do they sit out the home opener, denying themselves a rite of spring to show their displeasure with the owner for reducing payroll by trading away their two best players after a 75-win season?

Which is greater, their love for a player or for team? The Pirates are banking on the latter, but McCutchen was beloved not just for being a five-time All-Star and NL MVP but because he helped bring winning baseball back after a 20-year drought.

Season-ticket holders Corey and Lindsay Grimm left their Green Tree home at 6 a.m. Friday to make it to Comerica Park for the first pitch, and they scoffed at the suggestion skipping the home opener was an option.

Jennifer Grab, a 33-year-old attorney and season-ticket holder from Brookline, was less enthusiastic about her hometown team.

“I'm more than happy to come to Detroit and spend money so the Ilitch family can get it,” Grab said of the Tigers owners. “When it was time to spend money, they spent. I'm a big baseball fan. I go to games to watch baseball. I go to see (Clayton) Kershaw pitch, (Cody) Bellinger hit and (Nolan) Arenado field. It seems like this team doesn't care. It's sad because we have a gorgeous ballpark.”

Nutting is banking on the Bucs being better than expected and believes the fans will be back in droves if and when they start winning.

“The most important piece of that is I personally, and we as an organization, appreciate and respect the passion of the fans,” Nutting said in February. “Understand the frustration and the anger, and just as greatly appreciate when the team is playing well, it's that same passion and commitment and engagement with the club that drove the excitement when the team was playing well.

“I really believe that commitment and passion plays on both sides. We embrace it collectively. I embrace it personally. What we need to do this year is to earn those fans' trust by performing on the field. We need to earn their support as we perform and as we go forward.”

The Pirates certainly have been exciting so far. They won a 5-hour, 27-minute marathon in 13 innings Friday in the opener, then enjoyed six innings of no-hit pitching by Trevor Williams on Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit.

Even so, good seats remain for the home opener and available tickets ranked as the sixth-cheapest among MLB teams, at an average of $63. But the Pirates' passive-aggressive blaming of the fans for sharp attendance dips the past two seasons is a bad look from an organization that can be tone-deaf.

Team president Frank Coonelly attempted to do some damage control in a statement to the Tribune-Review this past week, saying the Pirates are “enormously grateful for the tremendous support that we have received from our fans” while acknowledging the team is “working hard every day to attract new fans and win back fans who may have been with us in the past but are still undecided as we begin the season.”

It's up to fans to find their own conviction of whether they want to pay to watch the Pirates play at PNC Park or stage their own boycott to send a message to the club.

Baseball is back in the 'Burgh, with or without you.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Pirates' Jameson Taillon set to put new plan to use in opener
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle keeps up with all the analytics surrounding his team. So he knows the situation changes a bit when right-handed starting pitcher ...
The Buccos are back: All you need to know if you're going to the Pirates' home opener Monday
Brace yourselves, Bucco fans, it's baseball time. After a double-header on the road against the Detroit Tigers, the Pittsburgh Pirates will return to PNC Park on ...
Roaring start: Pirates sweep doubleheader vs. Tigers, improve to 3-0 
DETROIT — Trevor Williams was unhittable for six innings in Game 1, and the offense came through in Game 2 as the Pirates swept a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me