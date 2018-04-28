Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Local Sports

Pirates notebook: Nick Kingham excited for long-awaited MLB debut

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Eight years after joining the Pirates as a high school pitcher from Las Vegas, Nick Kingham will make his major league debut Sunday.

The 26-year-old will start the series finale against the Cardinals.

“I couldn't be more excited, couldn't be more prepared to come in and finally pitch in the big league level,” Kingham said Saturday at PNC Park. “Just the length that it took me to get here has made me who I am and made me more prepared than I ever would have been. I'm excited. I'm ready.”

Kingham is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Indianapolis. He has struck out 27 in 22 23 innings with seven walks.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder right-hander was nearing a call-up in May 2015 when elbow pain revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery cost him the rest of that season and delayed his arrival in Pittsburgh. The 2010 fourth-round draft pick was highly ranked among Pirates prospects when his season was sidetracked.

He was limited to 31 13 innings in 2015 and 46 in '16.

“It's not how you draw it up,” Kingham said. “It's not how I envisioned it when I signed here eight years ago. But it's my path. It's my journey. It's my story. It's who I am.”

Once healthy, Kingham experienced a resurgent season last year and went 10-6 with a 3.95 ERA. He struck out 93 and walked 29 in 118 13 innings. Kingham carried that success into his first normal offseason and spring training in years.

“It gave me just a sense of security and peace of mind that I know my body was in shape and could sustain a whole season,” he said. “Having that offseason this year, I could push myself a little bit more knowing that my body is where it's at.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Kingham's current confidence and ability are the best he's seen from him.

“Any time a pitcher has to take a step back and deal with what Nick has had to deal with, it gets your attention,” Hurdle said.

Kingham will have his parents, younger brother and fiancée in the crowd Sunday. His brother, Nolan, is a junior who pitches for Texas. He'll be able to attend Sunday's game because the Longhorns are playing a weekend series at West Virginia.

Musgrove ready for rehab start

Injured pitcher Joe Musgrove will begin a rehab assignment with a three-inning start Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla., Hurdle said. Musgrove, who has been on the DL since late March with a shoulder issue, projected he would need four starts before rejoining the Pirates.

That could put his return about May 20.

“I'm going to have to build up to six innings, so these first two outings will be trying to get my fastball use up,” Musgrove said. “Using your four-seam is ultimately what helps you build arm strength.”

Musgrove said a Saturday bullpen session went well.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham jogs to the clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark before a game against the Cardinals Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham jogs to the clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark before a game against the Cardinals Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham jogs to the clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark before a game against the Cardinals Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham jogs to the clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark before a game against the Cardinals Saturday, April 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me