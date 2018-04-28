Pirates notebook: Nick Kingham excited for long-awaited MLB debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight years after joining the Pirates as a high school pitcher from Las Vegas, Nick Kingham will make his major league debut Sunday.

The 26-year-old will start the series finale against the Cardinals.

“I couldn't be more excited, couldn't be more prepared to come in and finally pitch in the big league level,” Kingham said Saturday at PNC Park. “Just the length that it took me to get here has made me who I am and made me more prepared than I ever would have been. I'm excited. I'm ready.”

Kingham is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Indianapolis. He has struck out 27 in 22 2⁄ 3 innings with seven walks.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder right-hander was nearing a call-up in May 2015 when elbow pain revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Tommy John surgery cost him the rest of that season and delayed his arrival in Pittsburgh. The 2010 fourth-round draft pick was highly ranked among Pirates prospects when his season was sidetracked.

He was limited to 31 1⁄ 3 innings in 2015 and 46 in '16.

“It's not how you draw it up,” Kingham said. “It's not how I envisioned it when I signed here eight years ago. But it's my path. It's my journey. It's my story. It's who I am.”

Once healthy, Kingham experienced a resurgent season last year and went 10-6 with a 3.95 ERA. He struck out 93 and walked 29 in 118 1⁄ 3 innings. Kingham carried that success into his first normal offseason and spring training in years.

“It gave me just a sense of security and peace of mind that I know my body was in shape and could sustain a whole season,” he said. “Having that offseason this year, I could push myself a little bit more knowing that my body is where it's at.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Kingham's current confidence and ability are the best he's seen from him.

“Any time a pitcher has to take a step back and deal with what Nick has had to deal with, it gets your attention,” Hurdle said.

Kingham will have his parents, younger brother and fiancée in the crowd Sunday. His brother, Nolan, is a junior who pitches for Texas. He'll be able to attend Sunday's game because the Longhorns are playing a weekend series at West Virginia.

Musgrove ready for rehab start

Injured pitcher Joe Musgrove will begin a rehab assignment with a three-inning start Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla., Hurdle said. Musgrove, who has been on the DL since late March with a shoulder issue, projected he would need four starts before rejoining the Pirates.

That could put his return about May 20.

“I'm going to have to build up to six innings, so these first two outings will be trying to get my fastball use up,” Musgrove said. “Using your four-seam is ultimately what helps you build arm strength.”

Musgrove said a Saturday bullpen session went well.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.