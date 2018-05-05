Angels' Albert Pujols eclipses 3,000 hits, passes Pirates legend Roberto Clemente

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SEATTLE — The hit wasn't his most majestic, more well placed than well struck.

But there was no denying the significance of the single, this accomplishment about an accumulation of moments rather than one crowning instant.

In his 18th season and 17 years, one month and four days after his first career hit, Albert Pujols collected No. 3,000 on Friday, overshadowing a 5-0 Angels victory and everything the game included.

Even the two-run single Pujols later added for career hit No. 3,001, passing Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

This game, instead, was all about the first hit of the night for a player who was nicknamed “The Machine” during his time with St. Louis and has continued to grind along in Anaheim.

Pujols became the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club and just the fourth with 600 or more home runs as well, joining Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez.

“I'm aware of the legacy and the people that I tie and am on the same page right now,” Pujols said. “But at the end of the day, it's about winning a championship. Nothing would be more special than in September and October and playing in the playoffs and bringing a championship back to the city of Anaheim.”

With two outs in the fifth, Pujols flared a low, 1-0 slider from Seattle's Mike Leake into shallow right field. He rounded first, clapped his hands, looked to the sky and shouted.

Then he clapped his hands emphatically again and again and again.

Play halted as the Angels came out of their dugout, timidly at first and orderly throughout, congregating around Pujols for a procession of hugs and helmet slaps.

The teams used special baseballs for the occasion and even replaced first base before the next pitch, but not before coach Alfredo Griffin held it aloft like a championship trophy.

The game was delayed just long enough for the accomplishment to be marked, and then the Angels returned to winning their fourth straight game.

A victory was the most fitting way for Pujols' teammates to honor him. In the days leading up to No. 3,000, he repeatedly talked about being more concerned with the Angels' success than his own history.

“I was really excited, but at the same time you still have a game you need to play and you still need to focus to win that game,” Pujols said. “That's what I told those guys. Let's go win that game so it can taste a little better with a win.”

Entering Friday, Pujols had hits off 966 pitchers, an impressive list that literally runs from A (Arroyo) to Z (Zambrano).

He has hits against every big-league team and in all but one big-league stadium: the new place in Atlanta, but only because he never has played there. Nine stadiums in which Pujols had hits are no longer in use.

And yet Pujols on Friday wasn't even the only person in Safeco Field with 3,000 career hits. Ichiro Suzuki, who this week began the transition from player to Seattle front-office executive for the remainder of the season, reached the milestone in 2016.