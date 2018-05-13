Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Capitals rout Lightning to take 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 11:51 p.m.
Washington's Brett Connolly celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Washington Capitals scored in the opening minute of the game and twice in the last 1 minute, 2 seconds of the second period to pull away to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller had a goal and two assists each. Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist apiece.

Devante Smith-Pelly and Brett Connolly also scored for the Caps, who took the first two games of the best-of-seven matchup on the road. Since 1974-75, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the conference final or semifinal have a series record of 39-2 (95.1 percent).

Game 3 is Tuesday night in Washington.

Braden Point and Steven Stamkos had early power-play goals for Tampa Bay, which rebounded after falling behind on Wilson's goal 28 seconds into the game.

Smith-Pelly's one-timer finishing an odd-man rush made it 2-2 at 2:30 of the second period. The Caps took control when Eller scored with 1:02 remaining and Kuznetsov — with assists from Ovechkin and Eller — delivered on a power play less than a minute later.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was called for tripping Washington's Andre Burakovsky with 10 seconds left in the period. Kuznetsov scored seven seconds later to make it 4-2, the second time in the series the Caps stunned the Lightning with a power-play goal in the closing seconds of a period.

Ovechkin and Connolly finished the rout with third-period goals. Braden Holtby stopped 33 of 35 shots to improve to 10-3 this postseason.

Ovechkin, playing in the conference final for the first time, also had a goal and an assist in Washington's 4-2 victory in Game 1.

Vasilevskiy was pulled from the opener after facing 25 shots in two periods, but the Lightning didn't pin the loss on him. Instead, they vowed to player harder in front of the young goaltender, who finished with 31 saves in Game 2.

Tampa Bay benefited early from a couple of questionable penalties — Wilson for goaltender interference and T.J. Oshie for high-sticking Victor Hedman, when the Tampa Bay defenseman actually was struck by the puck — to score twice in just over three minutes on the power-play for a 2-1 lead.

Stamkos and Hedman assisted on Point's goal at 7:08 of the first. Stamkos' fourth goal in five games gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the series.

