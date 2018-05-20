Patric Hornqvist helps Sweden win world hockey gold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist finished his season with a championship celebration for the third consecutive year.

Hornqvist and his Swedish teammates defeated Switzerland, 3-2, in a shootout in the finals of the IIHF World Championships on Sunday in Denmark.

For Hornqvist, it was his first gold medal in high-level international competition. He earned bronze in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and '05 World Under-18 championships. He also played in the 2007 World Junior Championships, '07 and '12 World Championships and '10 Olympics but did not earn a medal.

Hornqvist played in Sweden's final five games of the tournament. His season with the Penguins ended May 7. He joined the Swedes for a May 13 pool-play game against Switzerland, scoring a goal. He also scored in Sweden's 6-0 victory over the United States in the semifinals Saturday.

With the medal, Hornqvist is two-thirds of the way to joining international hockey's Triple Gold Club, reserved for players who have won a World Championship, an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup. The club has 28 members, including Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr.

The United States topped Canada, 4-1, to take the bronze medal. Chris Kreider led the U.S. with two goals.

Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the U.S. its third bronze in six years.

The Associated Press contributed. Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ‪jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.