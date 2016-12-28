Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Political Headlines

Sanders, Democratic leaders announce 'Day of Action' to preempt health care cuts

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 10:27 p.m.
In an effort to push the Democratic Party toward his progressive ideals, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has remained in the presidential race despite being practically eliminated.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Democratic congressional leaders and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have called for a Jan. 15 “Day of Action” to oppose any cuts to health-care plans or subsidies from the incoming Trump administration, the latest example of the Vermont senator pushing his (briefly) adopted party toward more activism.

“Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump after he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid,” wrote Sanders, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Calif., in the letter, sent to colleagues in Congress. “He must be held to his promises and should veto any legislation which cuts these vital and necessary health programs.”

The letter calls for Democrats in Congress to help organize rallies across the country, an attempt to bracket what will come the following day — a ramp-up to Trump's inauguration, and to Republicans calling for him to end the Affordable Care Act.

None of the publicly discussed Republican plans for the first 100 days involve Medicare or Social Security cuts; indeed, to create running room for his budgets, now-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan abandoned Social Security privatization altogether in Republican messaging.

But Trump, who won the presidency with the support of traditionally Democratic white working class voters in the Midwest, had gone much further than Ryan in defending the status quo. He repeatedly promised that Social Security could be maintained without cuts or reforms, if the economy grew rapidly.

That flummoxed Democrats who, for the first time in decades, struggled to portray the Republican presidential nominee as a threat to the post-Great Society regime of social programs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.