Political Headlines

Ask the voters: What kind of president will Trump be?

Tom Fontaine and Kevin Zwick | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wis., on Nov. 1, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Bill Davis, 71, a Republican from Greensburg, voted for Donald Trump.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Rowyn Hope, 18, a Democrat from Greensburg, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Violet Hynes, 65, a Republican from North Huntingdon, voted for Donald Trump.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Tyler Wellek, 21, a Democrat from Greensburg, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
John Hynes, 66, a Democrat from North Huntingdon, voted for Donald Trump.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sam Morrison, 19, a Democrat from Fox Chapel, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Maria Wood, 74, a Democrat from Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Josh Sivitz, 68, a Democrat from Whitehall, voted for Hillary Clinton.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Skvarca, 30, a Republican from Carnegie, voted for Donald Trump.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
James Werbaneth, 55, a Libertarian from Gibsonia, voted for Gary Johnson.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Walter Reid, 85, a Democrat from Wilkinsburg, voted for Hillary Clinton.

What kind of president will Donald J. Trump be?

Will the billionaire businessman be able to keep his campaign promises to reinvigorate the coal and steel industries, repeal the Affordable Care Act and build a wall at the border with Mexico to thwart illegal immigration? Or will opposition and circumstance derail his plans?

The answers will begin to come shortly after his inauguration Friday as the nation's 45th president.

In anticipation of the event and the start of the Trump Administration, the Tribune-Review conducted group interviews with registered voters in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties to find out what they expect and hope for. The voters ranged from political novices to those with experience; older to younger; Democrats, Republicans and a Libertarian.

We asked them questions on a range of pertinent topics.

Here are the voters we interviewed and, in their own words, what they said.

On confidence in the incoming president

Tyler Wellek: “I feel less confident because of who he put in his Cabinet.”

Rowyn Hope: “He hasn't even been that truthful even after the election. I'm not confident at all.”

Bill Davis: “I couldn't disagree more. If you look at his Cabinet, it represents men and women who have great accomplishments, who are probably in the pinnacle of their career. They are probably the best of the best. When you want to bring success, you bring successful people.”

John Hynes: “I'm more content now than I ever was in his current status. … The people he's put in his Cabinet are all extremely leadership-type people.”

Maria Wood: “I feel he is a misogynist, he's a racist, and he has no respect for any kind of decency. I find it scary that he is going to be running our country.”

Sam Morrison: “When (Trump) made his ‘drain the swamp' speech, that really got me enthused. I thought, ‘All right, that does have some merit.' It turns out his definition of draining the swamp was promoting ExxonMobil CEOs and Goldman Sachs executives, who are sort of hideous swamp things, to rather important government positions.”

On the economy and job creation

Bill Davis: “Government does not create jobs, nor does it create wealth. It is the private sector. … You have to put together an atmosphere where people want to come and build and expand their companies in this area. … I think Donald Trump has the skills to facilitate that.”

Rowyn Hope: “I don't believe that big business belongs in the government right now.”

Tyler Wellek: “Government is not run like a business. Its goal is not to make money, but to serve the people.”

James Werbaneth: “By slowing down the pace of regulation, Trump can at least slow down the death of the (steel, coal and other manufacturing) industries. I don't think that we're going to have huge numbers of manufacturing jobs coming back, but we can at least keep some of the ones that we have from being destroyed any faster.”

Walter Reid: “He will not bring one job back (in Western Pennsylvania's steel and coal industries, which Trump promised to return to their former heyday during the campaign). ... Trump is only concerned about Trump.”

Robert Skvarca: “For someone to come in who has run a business as large as his, it takes a special person to be able to do that. I've said for many years that we need a businessman to be president. It's a completely different thought process than a politician. He seems to be bringing in people who also have that same, similar thought process, and I support that.”

On the Affordable Care Act

John Hynes: “I had five employees, (and) under the Obamacare, my coverage went from $18,386 to $27,196. … There's nothing ‘affordable' about that. … Too many businesses were mandated to have health care. You put businesses out of business, you reduce the job market by doing that.”

Tyler Wellek: “The law is not perfect, but it should not be repealed altogether. It'll hurt us even more.”

Bill Davis: “The insurance company has to provide more of a buffet type of insurance, that the individual could choose only what coverage they want. … Let me buy only what I need.”

Josh Sivitz: “Health care is not a privilege. It's a right that every civilized country in the world has except the United States of America, and that's a disgrace. The matter of health care has been taken up by every president … (and) Mr. Obama has been the first one to get something into place, (although it's) a watered-down version of what he wanted — and therein lies the problem. If it hadn't been so watered-down, it would have been much more effective. … Let's tweak it, let's take it forward and let's improve it.”

On immigration and a border wall

Bill Davis: “You can't have a country without borders. ... Congress has talked and talked and talked about the borders; meanwhile, we have unlimited immigration.”

Tyler Wellek: “I do not support building the wall. … The wall won't stop people from coming over. ... (The government should) increase resources to alleviate strain on current border patrol.”

Robert Skvarca (opposes deporting millions of undocu­mented immigrants, but supports a border wall): “We have an open border that is just porous right now. … Whenever you're in a sinking boat, you're not bailing out (water), you're trying to plug the hole. We have to plug the holes (in the nation's border security) first.”

On foreign policy, Vladimir Putin and combating terrorism

John Hynes: “I think you have to have a working relationship with all countries. … If you want to be the No. 1 country in the world again, you need to have working relationships with everyone.”

Josh Sivitz: “This (combating terrorism) is an area where Mr. Trump, to his credit, scored big time. … People are afraid and rightly so. I think the Democratic side was unfortunately tied into a lot of political correctness and didn't properly take up this issue. … There is no question that there are ethnic groups and countries around the world that are disproportionately supplying the terrorists.”

James Werbaneth: “I do believe that Putin did try to influence the American election in favor of Donald Trump, but at the same time, I don't think he really had to. The election was actually decided by domestic issues. … I do have strong reservations about Trump possibly admiring Putin too much. I don't want a president who likes Putin, I want a president who can stand up to Putin.”

On Trump's Twitter diplomacy

Rowyn Hope: “I don't really like how he talks on Twitter. It's not respectable for most of the people he tweets at or about. He claims too many terrible things about people. … It's not how a president should act.”

Bill Davis: “The mainstream, national media has been against Donald Trump since he first ran for office. There is a very high degree of distrust between the mainstream and himself.”

On Trump's obligation to face questions

Tyler Wellek: “He should always answer tough questions.”

Violet Hynes: “They need to ask the questions, and he needs to be held accountable.”

John Hynes: “To say that he has to be accountable and sit and answer the tough questions? That's what you expect out of your president, and you expect him to do that.”

On whether he can unite a divided country

Bill Davis: “I think he is going to be a unifying president. … He has said to everyone he wants to be the president of everyone.”

Rowyn Hope: “He's already divided the country so greatly, there's been riots after the election. They're protesting his presidency. … I don't think many people are going to give him a chance. I have a little bit of hope, but not that much.”

Tyler Wellek: “I think he'll attempt to. Will he be successful? Probably not.”

John Hynes: “You want to bring it together, you gotta get beside your president.”

Violet Hynes: “You have to give him a chance, and you have to be willing to work with it.”

Sam Morrison: No, but, “It is on us as Americans to remember that the person who you may disagree with is your neighbor and your friend and also an American. ... The president may want you to hate and the media may want you to hate and the world around you is saying politics is a team sport. Well, it's not a team sport. It's about what's best for this country.”

Tom Fontaine and Kevin Zwick are Tribune-Review staff writers. Contact them at tfontaine@tribweb.com or kzwick@tribweb.com.

