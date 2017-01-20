Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Protesters sound off at inauguration
Jamie Martines | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
A vendor selling Trump gear outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day says business is pretty good.
Hampton resident Mike McMullen, four-time alternate delegate and first-time inauguration attendee, brought Pittsburgh pride to Washington D.C. Decked out in Steelers linebacker James Harrison’s jersey.

Washington, D.C.

11:22 a.m.

The mood is different on the north side of Capitol Hill, where protesters demonstrating on behalf of several causes are making their presence known.

The voices of protesters gathered in front of Union Station yelling “Stand up, fight back!” mixed with vendors selling souvenirs.

“Trump gear, get your Trump gear,” the vendors shouted.

As the inauguration ceremony continues, visitors continue to arrive at the nation's capitol.

10:05 a.m.

The mood is celebratory in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday, where Inauguration Ceremony ticket holders are lining up for access to reserved seating and standing areas.

Residents of Western Pennsylvania are among the attendees, including Apollo resident Chad McCutcheon who arrived at 6:30 a.m. — three hours before the program was scheduled to start — to secure a spot in the Red section — standing-room only. But he doesn't mind.

“We're good,” he said. “We're making America great again.”

Hampton resident Mike McMullen, four-time alternate delegate and first-time inauguration attendee, brought Pittsburgh pride to D.C. Decked out in Steelers linebacker James Harrison's jersey, he said attending the inauguration is “like the icing on the cake” after what he calls a hard-won election. McMullen credits grassroots activists in Pennsylvania for helping Trump win the election. He's been active in Republican politics for the past 30 years.

While McMullen is taking today to celebrate the win, he hopes Republicans and Democrats will be able to work together moving forward.

“Everyone needs a seat at the table,” he said, comparing the partnership to a marriage, with both sides contributing equally.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Martines

