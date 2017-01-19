As he prepares to enter Oval Office, Trump retains combative edge

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump enters the White House on Friday just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course.

In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nation's 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack — on Twitter and in person.

Past presidents have described walking into the Oval Office for the first time as a humbling experience, one that in an instant makes clear the weight of their new role as caretaker of American democracy. Trump spent much of his transition making clear he sees things differently: Rather than change for the office, he argues, the office will change for him.

“They say it's not presidential to call up these massive leaders of business,” Trump told a crowd in Indianapolis in December. That was after he negotiated a deal with an air conditioning company to keep jobs in the state, a move many economists derided as unworkable national economic policy.

“I think it's very presidential,” he declared. “And if it's not presidential, that's OK. That's OK. Because I actually like doing it.”

With fireworks heralding his big moment, Trump swept into Washington on Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamoring for change. The capital braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators — with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.

“It's a movement like we've never seen anywhere in the world,” the president-elect declared at a celebratory evening concert Thursday night with the majestic Lincoln Memorial for a backdrop. To the unwavering supporters who were with him from the start, he promised: “You're not forgotten anymore. You're not forgotten anymore.”

“I'll see you tomorrow,” he called out, and then fireworks exploded into the evening sky.

Trump began taking on more trappings of the presidency during the day, giving a salute to the Air Force officer who welcomed him as he stepped off a military jet with wife Melania at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington. Later, he placed a ceremonial wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

At a luncheon in a ballroom at his own hotel, he gave a shout-out to Republican congressional leaders, declaring: “I just want to let the world know we're doing very well together.” House Speaker Paul Ryan, he said, will finally have someone to sign legislation into law. Then Trump veered into the territory of the unknowable to boast his Cabinet selections had “by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever.”

Just blocks away, the White House was quickly emptying out. President Obama had his final weekly lunch with Vice President Joe Biden and got in a few final official acts, cutting the sentences of 330 inmates and placing a call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, in a tweet, called Inauguration Eve “a momentous day before a historic day,” as security barricades and blockades went up around Washington in preparation for Friday's swearing-in at the Capitol.

“We are all ready to go to work,” Pence said. “In fact, we can't wait to get to work for the American people to make it great again.”

Incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Trump will present himself as a “man of action who wants to unify the country” in Friday's inaugural address.

Conway said before the Indiana Inaugural Ball that Trump's address to the nation will be an “elegant, beautiful, powerful and brief speech.” She will only say it will be a short speech, adding that Trump is “a man of action, not words, and you'll hear that tomorrow.”

Trump's prepared remarks have been influenced by past inaugural addresses delivered by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, she said.

The Supreme Court said Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts met briefly to discuss arrangements for the swearing-in. The meeting took place Thursday at Blair House in Washington, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

Roberts had invited Trump and Pence to pay a visit to the court before the inauguration, but a time could not be arranged because of the court's schedule and previous commitments, Arberg said. Obama and Biden stopped by the court before they took office in 2009.