Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Wolf reported $1.7M in campaign account entering 2017

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during the White House Rural Forum in Heritage Hall at Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center, in State College, Pa.

Updated 2 hours ago

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is reporting that he headed into 2017 with $1.7 million in his campaign account as he prepares to run for re-election next year.

Wolf reported Tuesday night that his campaign spent $1.4 million last year, about half of it in large-dollar contributions to the Democratic Party or party allies. He reported raising $2.5 million, including more than $580,000 from labor unions and more than $150,000 from family members.

Wolf's campaign spent more than $32 million on his 2014 gubernatorial run. His office says he's paid off a $4.45 million personal loan he took out to help finance that campaign.

Thus far, no Democratic Party primary challenger to Wolf has emerged. Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner is seeking his party's nomination to challenge Wolf. He reported loaning his campaign $4 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.