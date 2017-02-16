Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Casey expresses 'real concerns' about Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
In this July 25, 2016 file photo, Sen, Bob Casey, D-Penn., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia

Updated 44 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's mind isn't made up on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, but Casey said Thursday that he has “some real concerns” about Gorsuch's judicial philosophy and some of his past opinions.

“I will continue to review Judge Gorsuch's record and closely follow his answers to questions during his hearing before the Judiciary Committee in March and his written responses to questions submitted afterward,” Casey, D-Scranton, said in a statement.

Casey expressed concerns about some of Gorsuch's decisions on matters related to worker health and safety and protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

The Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, who was nominated by President George W. Bush, has “ruled overwhelmingly in favor of big corporations and Judge Gorsuch's judicial record suggests he may continue that trend.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, met with Gorsuch on Tuesday and said he would be “absolutely a ‘yes' vote” to confirm Gorsuch barring an “unanticipatable, shocking new discovery.”

Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge in Colorado, would fill a vacancy created by the Feb. 13, 2016, death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Four of the sitting justices were nominated by Republican presidents, and four were nominated by Democrats.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tfontaine@tribweb.com.

