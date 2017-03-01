Advocates for victims of crime wary of Trump's focus on undocumented immigrants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's immigration policy includes creating a government office to assist victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and pulling the plug on outreach and advocacy services for people who are in the country illegally.

“Criminal aliens routinely victimize Americans and other legal residents,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said last week in a memo outlining the mission of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, or VOICE.

Homeland Security did not provide statistics to support that claim, but Trump, during his address to Congress on Tuesday night, introduced family members of three such victims to highlight the issue.

Trump's guests included the father of a Los Angeles teenager who was murdered by an undocumented immigrant in Los Angeles in 2008 and the widows and a daughter of two law-enforcement officers from the Sacramento, Calif., area who were killed in the line of duty in 2014 by an undocumented immigrant who had been deported twice.

“I want you to know, we will never stop fighting for justice. Your loved ones will never, ever be forgotten. We will always honor their memory,” Trump told the surviving family members.

Pittsburgh immigration attorney Kristen Schneck, who heads the American Immigration Lawyers Association's local chapter, said Trump's “consistent portrayal of immigrants as widespread criminal actors is inaccurate and misleading.”

Schneck pointed to a Migration Policy Institute study that estimated 820,000 people in the country illegally have criminal records — about 7 percent of the undocumented population. New York University School of Law's Brennan Center for Justice estimates that nearly one-third, about 33 percent, of the working-age population in the United States has a criminal record.

Trump said creating the office to assist such victims would “provide a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests.”

Kelly's memo said the VOICE office would work to provide victims and their families “information about the offender, including the offender's immigration status and custody status,” and ensure that victims' questions about immigration enforcement efforts are addressed.

Laurie MacDonald, CEO of the East Liberty-based Center for Victims, had conflicting opinions about the proposal for new office.

“I applaud (Trump) for bringing the plight of victims to the national stage, but I also know that there are victims service organizations across the country that provide access to services regardless of who the perpetrator is,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said she hoped the creation of the VOICE office wouldn't result in less funding for “underfunded” groups like hers that receive money from sources such as the Crime Victims Fund.

Established by the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, that fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by people convicted of federal crimes.

Kelly's Homeland Security memo said Immigration and Customs Enforcement would “reallocate any and all resources that are currently used to advocate on behalf of illegal aliens ... to the new VOICE office.” In turn, ICE will “immediately terminate the provision of such outreach or advocacy services to illegal aliens.”

Homeland Security did not specify exactly what services have been provided to undocumented immigrants.

Schneck said Trump needs to provide more specifics, adding, “To my knowledge, ICE previously used very little resources to advocate for undocumented immigrants. It would be a travesty if the president directs ICE to divert funding set aside for victims of human trafficking, including undocumented immigrants, leaving nothing left to assist with these types of critical criminal investigations.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.