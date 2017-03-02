House leaders forge ahead with health bills, hoping to bulldoze internal strife

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Key House committees are set to take up legislation to repeal and begin replacing the Affordable Care Act as soon as next week, with Republican leaders intent on overcoming internal GOP debates to quickly deliver on a central campaign promise.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., laid out a rapid three-week time line for the passage of health care legislation in a closed-door Capitol meeting with fellow Republicans on Thursday morning, according to numerous attendees.

The first steps involve parallel action next week by the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which are handling separate parts of the ACA overhaul.

The following week, the House Budget Committee would move to combine the bills into a “reconciliation” package eligible for expedited Senate debate, with votes on the House floor expected the week after that.

“We are intent on keeping the March schedule,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the Ways and Means Committee chairman.

While there is consensus on many elements of the health care legislation — expanding health savings accounts, giving states more flexibility to spend Medicaid funds and allowing insurance plans to be sold across state lines — major questions remain that have divided Republicans.

The most important involve how to handle the millions of Americans who were added to the Medicaid rolls as part of the ACA, and how to help millions more who are not covered through their employers purchase affordable insurance.

No legislative text has been released by Ryan's office or by the relevant committees.

A weeks-old draft published Friday by Politico sparked a new round of infighting, and senior GOP aides said leaders have been mindful of keeping the debate internal.

One part of the legislation, handled by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has been made available to members of that panel — but only to be inspected privately behind closed doors.

While members and aides called that standard operating practice for a complex and sensitive bill — “This is not an abnormal thing,” said Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., of Energy and Commerce — several conservatives balked at the secrecy.

“We've been told, ‘It's take it or leave it. This is what you get,' ” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “And I think that's why it's top secret. Why don't they want us to see it?”

A core group of conservative lawmakers remain in favor of simply re-passing a 2015 ACA repeal bill that rolled back the Obama law's key provisions over a two-year timeframe but did little to replace them with a system to help people access health care.

Ryan moved to squelch that effort Thursday:

According to two people in the room, Ryan told lawmakers that President Trump does not support passing an ACA repeal bill without replacement elements along with it.

All indications Thursday were that the plan will offer most, if not all, taxpayers a refundable tax credit to buy insurance — one adjusted only by age, not by income as the existing ACA tax subsidies are.

But conservatives remain wary of that course, saying it would enshrine a federal entitlement.

“My major concern is that we're going to repeal Obamacare but replace it with another giant federal program,” said Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va.