Would-be candidate in Pittsburgh drops out after collecting signatures from non-voters

One candidate in what had been a crowded Democratic primary race to replace City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak said he is dropping out, and paperwork filed by another candidate is being challenged in court.

“I wasn't sure what to do,” said Gary McBurney, 57, of Beechview, who estimated that about half of the 107 signatures he collected for his nominating petitions turned out to be invalid.

Election rules require that Democrats running for city council must obtain at least 100 signatures from registered Democrats who live in their respective council district. District 4 includes the South Hills neighborhoods of Beechview, Brookline, Bon Air, Carrick and Overbrook.

“I asked everybody if they were registered, but you can't take everyone at face value. I found out some people aren't actually registered,” said McBurney, who owns a Vapor Galleria store in the South Side.

McBurney said he plans to drop out of the race and support candidate Anthony Coghill, who owns a roofing company and is chairman of the city's 19th Ward Democratic Committee.

Two candidates — Coghill and Ashleigh Deemer, who is Rudiak's chief of staff — filed paperwork Tuesday to challenge the validity of signatures obtained by fellow candidate Mark Johnson. Tuesday was the deadline to file such challenges with the Allegheny County Elections Division.

Two people also challenged McBurney's petitions.

Jacob Redfern, Deemer's campaign manager, said nearly 90 of Johnson's 170-plus signatures should not be counted because they don't meet the elections requirements. Coghill said Johnson “had signatures from all over, places outside the city” and from some registered Republicans.

A hearing on the petition challenges will be held next week.

“We think we're good. I plan on showing up at the hearing and making a good-faith argument,” said Johnson, 36, of Beechview, an attorney.

Among other challenges filed Tuesday, three people challenged the petitions of Allegheny County Council candidate Dimitrios Pantzoulas, a Republican from McKees Rocks. He's unopposed in the May 16 primary. If Pantzoulas' candidacy survives the petition challenge, and he earns the GOP nomination, he would face Democrat Pat Catena in November. Catena, a former Carnegie councilman, was appointed to county council in January.