Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Judge rules Pittsburgh City Council candidate can't appear on ballot
Tom Fontaine | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11:12 a.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

A Democrat who filed nominating petitions to run for a Pittsburgh City Council seat representing South Hills neighborhoods will not appear on the May primary ballot because he did not collect enough valid signatures, a county judge ruled Wednesday.

The candidate, Mark Johnson of Beechview, did not appear at a hearing to contest two challenges to his nominating petitions.

Another would-be candidate, Gary McBurney of Beechview, filed paperwork before Wednesday's hearing to withdraw from the City Council race. He had also faced two petition challenges.

That leaves two Democratic candidates in the District 4 city council race: Anthony Coghill, who owns a roofing company and is chairman of the city's 19th Ward Democratic Committee; and Ashleigh Deemer, chief of staff to District 4 Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, who is not seeking re-election. Both are from Beechview.

District 4 includes the neighborhoods of Beechview, Brookline, Bon Air, Carrick and Overbrook.

Wednesday, an attorney for the county's Elections Division and two parties who objected to Johnson's petitions agreed that at least 81 of the 173 signatures Johnson collected weren't valid.

City Council candidates are required to collect at least 100 valid signatures to get on the primary ballot.

Among reasons cited for throwing out signatures, many of the people who signed Johnson's petitions lived outside the council district, weren't registered Democrats or registered to vote at all, and at least one signature was illegible.

A hearing on challenges in an Allegheny County Council race is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Three people questioned the petitions of candidate Dimitrios Pantzoulas, a Republican from McKees Rocks. He is unopposed in the May 16 primary. If Pantzoulas' candidacy survives the challenge and he earns the GOP nomination, he would face Democrat Pat Catena in November. Catena, a former Carnegie councilman, was appointed to county council in January.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.