Judge rules Pittsburgh City Council candidate can't appear on ballot

A Democrat who filed nominating petitions to run for a Pittsburgh City Council seat representing South Hills neighborhoods will not appear on the May primary ballot because he did not collect enough valid signatures, a county judge ruled Wednesday.

The candidate, Mark Johnson of Beechview, did not appear at a hearing to contest two challenges to his nominating petitions.

Another would-be candidate, Gary McBurney of Beechview, filed paperwork before Wednesday's hearing to withdraw from the City Council race. He had also faced two petition challenges.

That leaves two Democratic candidates in the District 4 city council race: Anthony Coghill, who owns a roofing company and is chairman of the city's 19th Ward Democratic Committee; and Ashleigh Deemer, chief of staff to District 4 Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, who is not seeking re-election. Both are from Beechview.

District 4 includes the neighborhoods of Beechview, Brookline, Bon Air, Carrick and Overbrook.

Wednesday, an attorney for the county's Elections Division and two parties who objected to Johnson's petitions agreed that at least 81 of the 173 signatures Johnson collected weren't valid.

City Council candidates are required to collect at least 100 valid signatures to get on the primary ballot.

Among reasons cited for throwing out signatures, many of the people who signed Johnson's petitions lived outside the council district, weren't registered Democrats or registered to vote at all, and at least one signature was illegible.

A hearing on challenges in an Allegheny County Council race is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Three people questioned the petitions of candidate Dimitrios Pantzoulas, a Republican from McKees Rocks. He is unopposed in the May 16 primary. If Pantzoulas' candidacy survives the challenge and he earns the GOP nomination, he would face Democrat Pat Catena in November. Catena, a former Carnegie councilman, was appointed to county council in January.