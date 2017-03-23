Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

4 Pennsylvania GOP congressmen now oppose health care bill

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., a key moderate in the health care bill debate, explains why he would be voting 'no' on the Obamacare replacement, Thursday, March 23, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican leadership are scrambling for votes on their health care overhaul in the face of opposition from reluctant conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus, such as Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., being interviewed at right.

Four Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are now saying they're opposed to House GOP health care legislation backed by President Donald Trump.

Allentown-area Rep. Charlie Dent said Wednesday night that he opposes the bill.

It would undo major elements of former President Barack Obama's landmark 2010 health care law. But Dent says the bill will lead to the loss of health insurance and make insurance unaffordable for more people.

Five Republicans from Pennsylvania say they're inclined to vote for it. They are Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tim Murphy, Bill Shuster and Lloyd Smucker. Brian Fitzpatrick, Scott Perry and Glenn Thompson have said they oppose it.

Four more - Ryan Costello, Tom Marino, Patrick Meehan and Keith Rothfus - aren't saying how they'll vote, although Costello and Meehan backed it in committee.

