Political Headlines

Residence questions keeps candidate for district judge in McKees Rocks, Stowe off ballot
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
An image of James Selelyo from his campaign website.
An image of James Selelyo from his campaign website.

A would-be candidate for district judge will be kept off the May primary ballot because he doesn't live in the magisterial district he wants to serve, an Allegheny County judge ruled.

“This is gorilla politics in Stowe Township,” said James Selelyo, 61, one of five people who filed paperwork this month to run for the seat being vacated by longtime District Judge Mary Ann Cercone.

The district includes McKees Rocks and Stowe.

Four people who filed petitions challenging Salelyo's candidacy argued that he lives in Robinson. By law, candidates for district judge must live in the district in which they're seeking office for at least a year.

During a hearing Wednesday that lasted more than an hour, Bruce Boni, a candidate for Cercone's seat, said he produced public documents showing Selelyo lives in Robinson.

Boni said a Robinson address is listed for Selelyo in a bankruptcy case involving former Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Robert P. Horgos, who plowed more than $1 million from Selelyo and other investors into Florida real estate deals that turned out to be bogus. In 2013, Alfredo Sararo III, formerly of Monroeville, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bilking them and other investors. Horgos filed for bankruptcy in October.

The Robinson address also is listed on deeds for properties that were passed on to Solelyo after his mother died last year, Boni said.

“I have mail going to numerous properties,” said Selelyo, who owns Stowe's Floral King Inc. and several rental properties.

Selelyo said he shared the Robinson home with his ex-wife, but it's now on the market for $1.3 million, according to an online listing. Selelyo said he has maintained his primary residence at his boyhood home on Woodward Avenue in Stowe since 2014, and he stayed there “most of the time” so he could help care for his sick mother.

Selelyo's voter registration information also lists the Stowe address.

“They figured they couldn't beat me at the ballot box, so they'd try to beat me in the courtroom,” said Selelyo, whom the Allegheny County Democratic Committee endorsed this month. He was the only candidate in the race to seek the committee's endorsement.

Selelyo has 10 days to appeal Wednesday's ruling by Allegheny County Common Pleas Senior Judge Joseph M. James.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

