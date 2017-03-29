Trump to announce $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the Trump administration will unveil a $1 trillion infrastructure plan later this year, but she did not offer details of funding for projects.

Chao said at an event at the department's headquarters that the infrastructure initiative will include “a strategic, targeted program of investment valued at $1 trillion over 10 years. The proposal will cover more than transportation infrastructure: It will include energy, water and potentially broadband and veterans hospitals as well.”

Chao's comments were the most detailed timetable from the administration about its plans to modernize roads, bridges, airports, the electrical grid and water systems. Chao said the administration plans to offer incentives for public-private partnerships rather than simply fund improvements.

It was not clear how much new federal funding the Trump administration will propose.

Chao said the plan will aim to speed the processes for government projects.

Earlier this month, Trump proposed $16.2 billion for the Department of Transportation's discretionary budget for fiscal year 2018, a reduction of 13 percent.