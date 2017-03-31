Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman calls for federal investigation of PWSA
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 31, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Councilwoman Darlene M. Harris

Updated 23 minutes ago

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris on Friday called for a federal investigation into the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, saying Mayor Bill Peduto's office influenced recent board resignations and a large contract extension for the PWSA executive director.

Harris of Spring Hill, who is challenging Peduto in the May Democratic primary, cited PWSA sources, whom she would not identify, as the source of her claims. PWSA operates independently of Pittsburgh city government, but the mayor appoints the seven board members.

“It appears as if the mayor and/or his staff involved themselves directly in a contract negotiation with acting director (Bernard) Lindstrom outside of and without any involvement of the PWSA board,” Harris said during a news conference she called at the City-County Building, Downtown. “There have been three sudden resignations of board members on the same time line as this apparently unilateral contract negotiation with the interim director. That's why I believe an investigation is required in this.”

Peduto administration officials denied her allegations.

Harris said she has not spoken to former PWSA board members Alex Thomson, Andrea Geraghty or Caren Glotfelty, who resigned earlier this month, or PWSA officials about her concerns.

The board members' terms expired in December, according to resolutions that City Council passed in appointing them. Harris produced a document that contradicts that. She said the document came from PWSA and shows their terms actually expire in December 2017.

“As usual the councilwoman is dead wrong, reckless, and completely misinformed,” said Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty, adding that the PWSA document is not accurate.

Geraghty and Glotfelty cited time constraints as their reasons for resigning.

“We resigned because it was time for us to move on,” Geraghty told the Tribune-Review last week. “We had all worked very hard for a very long time. It was time for us to go, each of us.”

Kevin Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff, previously said the mayor's office and PWSA board members jointly negotiated with Lindstrom for a contract extension that would pay him $225,000 per year in 2017 and 2018.

The contract is subject to PWSA board approval.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

