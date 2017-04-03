Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Running for governor? Rep. Mike Turzai starts to sound like a candidate
Kevin Zwick | Monday, April 3, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

The whispered rumors that Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai wants to seek higher political office have become more of a yell.

“He certainly is exploring other opportunities to help advance a common-sense conservative agenda in Pennsylvania,” said Mark Harris, a political consultant and partner of Pittsburgh-based Cold Spark Media.

Turzai, R-Marshall, gave a speech last weekend at the PA Leadership Conference, a gathering of conservative activists in the Harrisburg area, where he talked about what he believes should be a principled conservative agenda.

The speech gave him a platform to place himself as the candidate of the conservative establishment and an experienced Harrisburg operator who has pushed back against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's agenda, Harris said.

First elected to his North Hills seat in 2001, Turzai has been a staunch conservative vote in the House Republican Caucus. He's credited with leading the charge on continuing efforts to unwind the state-controlled wine and liquor sales system, and has been an advocate for school choice options, including the educational improvement tax credit program and charter schools. In 2013, he opposed a major infrastructure funding bill but eventually voted for it.

He opposed a recent law legalizing medical marijuana for serious medical conditions.

He also was a foil to Wolf during a nearly nine-month budget standoff. In the heat of a lengthy impasse, the Wolf administration and legislative Democrats blamed Turzai for obstructing progress of budget negotiations. The GOP-controlled Legislature eventually held off Wolf's call for broad-based tax increases, and Turzai's hard line endeared him to the most conservative members of his caucus.

Turzai won't make his intentions for 2018 public until after the next state budget is approved. Harris said Turzai is “very much focused on getting an on-time, no-tax-increase budget done.”

If Turzai takes the plunge into the Republican primary field, he'll face state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, a first-term legislator and wealthy garbage disposal company owner who has positioned himself as “Donald Trump-light.” Pittsburgh-area health care consultant Paul Mango has not formally announced but signaled his intentions recently.

Wolf is seeking re-election next year.

Turzai yields significant political power as Speaker of the House, which he essentially would give up to run for governor, said Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster: “Give up his seat or not? He runs the risk of losing all his power.”

Turzai also would have to overcome a historical barrier.

“No member of the House has gone directly from that chamber to the governor's office in modern history,” Madonna said.

Thomas Baldino, a political science professor at Wilkes University in Luzerne County, noted, “Speaker Turzai has considerably more name recognition around the state than either Sen. Wagner or Mr. Mango, which gives him something of a leg up on the other two declared candidates.

“But as we learned in the Democratic primary in 2014 when Wolf won, initially having substantial name recognition doesn't guarantee victory. With enough money and a clever ad campaign, one can achieve extensive and positive name recognition,” he said.

Kevin Zwick is a Trib Total Media staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

