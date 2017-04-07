Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Former district judge candidate trying to get back on ballot in McKees Rocks, Stowe
Tom Fontaine | Friday, April 7, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
jamesdselelyo.com
An image of James Selelyo from his campaign website.
jamesdselelyo.com
An image of James Selelyo from his campaign website.

Updated 1 hour ago

A candidate for district judge who was thrown off the May primary ballot because of questions about his residency is appealing the ruling in the state's Commonwealth Court, records show.

An Allegheny County judge ruled last month that James Selelyo, 61, does not live in the magisterial district he wanted to serve.

Neither Selelyo nor his Downtown-based attorney, Nicholas J. Bell, returned messages.

Selelyo was one of five people who filed paperwork to run for the seat being vacated by District Judge Mary Ann Cercone. The district includes McKees Rocks and Stowe.

The Allegheny County Democratic Committee had endorsed Selelyo in the race.

Four people who filed petitions challenging Selelyo's candidacy produced public documents suggesting that he lives in Robinson. While Selelyo owns a Robinson home that the county's real estate database said has a market value of $675,000 and is listed for $1.3 million, he contends that he maintains his primary residence in his boyhood home on Stowe's Woodward Avenue. The latter property has a market value of about $40,000, county records show.

The primary is May 16.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

