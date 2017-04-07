Casey says Chinese purchase of Westinghouse would undermine security

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey cited concerns over national and energy security in a letter the Scranton Democrat sent Friday urging Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin to reject any attempt by a China-based company to buy Westinghouse.

Casey joined others who have expressed concern over which company — and perhaps more importantly, which country — will take control of the bankrupt nuclear power company .

Casey urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. businesses, to “closely review and ultimately reject” any Chinese-based deal for Westinghouse.

“Purchase of Westinghouse from a Chinese company would directly undermine our national and energy security, including jeopardizing the U.S. manufacturing base for nuclear technologies and create a serious risk that this expertise will be transferred to China, further imperiling U.S. energy and defense interests,” Casey wrote in the letter to Mnuchin.

“It is increasingly critical that CFIUS exercise particular caution when a foreign investment transaction creates a potential for nuclear knowhow and technology to be transferred to the Chinese government,” Casey continued.

In 2014, U.S. prosecutors charged Chinese military hackers with targeting Westinghouse and U.S. companies. Casey's letter referenced this indictment.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Mnunchin have discussed preventing a Chinese-linked company from buying Westinghouse, Bloomberg reported this week . The Trump administration prepared for Westinghouse to come up Thursday or Friday during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“It's a real concern; they've wanted to get their hands on power grid and nuclear infrastructure for a long time,” an official in the U.S. administration told Reuters as Xi arrived in the United States.

“You go into a situation like the Toshiba situation where there's financial chaos. There's a chance that things can happen in a way that's dangerous.”

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy March 29. The company has about 2,500 employees at its Cranberry headquarters and about 2,000 scattered across nuclear fueling, servicing and related operations in Churchill, Madison, Blairsville and New Stanton.

Toshiba, the Japanese electronics conglomerate that bought Westinghouse in 2006, wants to sell the company. The possibility of a Chinese company or a China-backed company buying Westinghouse has hung over the bankruptcy.

A Westinghouse spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States includes the heads of the departments of Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security, Commerce, Defense, State, Energy and the offices of the U.S. Trade Representative and Science and Technology Policy. Officials from the Office of Management and Budget, Council of Economic Advisors, National Security Council, National Economic Council and Homeland Security Council also participate. Mnuchin chairs the committee.

The U.S. government has legal authority to block acquisitions involving sensitive national security technology. The U.S. could also find a domestic buyer for Westinghouse or one with friendlier foreign ties. The government could also invest in Westinghouse in a similar fashion to the Obama administration's bailout of U.S. automakers.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.