Turzai supports expanding House maternity leave, other benefits policies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai on Monday said he supports paid maternity leave for House employees.

Turzai, R-Marshall Township, in a statement said the chamber should institute a paid maternity leave policy, but both caucuses need to approve a new benefits policy, his spokesman said.

“This is the speaker saying on the record that he's not opposed to implementing a paid leave policy,” Neal Lesher said. “He felt it was important to be on the record for that.”

There is an ongoing discussion within the House regarding the policy, said Lesher, who couldn't say how many employees would be impacted by any policy change.

The House Democratic Caucus permits up to 12 weeks of paid leave to a mother or father for the birth or adoption of a child. The first two weeks is paid parental leave, and employees must use other accrued leave time and sicks days for remaining time off, said House Democratic Caucus spokesman Bill Patton.

Turzai, who is mulling a run for governor, announced his position a few days after Beaver County GOP Rep. Jim Christiana announced a bid for U.S. Senate, potentially giving Christiana a major platform to discuss an issue that has put him at odds with Turzai and the House Republican leadership team.

Christiana has pressed for a policy change to permit all female employees 12 weeks of paid maternity leave with 100 percent of their salary after delivery of a child. He said the current policy forces women to drain vacation and sick days or take unpaid time off and is an “inequitable and archaic” policy.

The issue was brought to Christiana's attention by two staffers who have recently become new mothers, he said.

“They would like to continue being working moms who can balance their personal responsibilities and their professional responsibilities. I wanted to make sure I didn't lose dedicated employees.” Christiana told the Tribune-Review. “I'm excited for them and for the other district staff that want to start a family, grow their family or just support having a 21st-century maternity leave policy.”

He said he was pleased to hear Turzai announce support for a change and is anxiously awaiting the details of a proposed new policy.

In a January interview with the Beaver County Times, Christiana said he believed Turzai stripped him of two committee posts because he had been critical of House Republican leadership's stance on the policy.

In his statement, Turzai said he supports the policy “(a)fter an extensive review of our benefit policies, as well as those offered by other employers in both the private and public sector…” He also recommended instituting unspecified reforms to the benefits policies to put them in line with other employers.