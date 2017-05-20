Pence's Grove City commencement appearance cheered, protested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vice President Mike Pence told Grove City College's 606 graduates Saturday that they have a responsibility to become leaders when they leave the conservative Christian school.

Criticism will come with the territory, he said.

“You hold within you all that you need to leave this place and lead with courage. And if you aspire to lead, you will need courage, because leadership brings both honor and criticism,” Pence said during his 10-minute commencement speech.

Grove City's selection of Pence as commencement speaker was met with criticism from some students and alumni. Some argued that Pence's politics don't always line up with Christian teachings, while others complained that the college has become too aligned with Republicans.

Before Pence, recent commencement speakers included prominent Republicans such as former presidential candidates Dr. Ben Carson and Jeb Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, but no Democrats.

Pence appearance protested

More than 200 people attended an off-campus protest march during the commencement.

“I think it's vitally important to come out and support people in rural Western Pennsylvania who have come out to have their voices heard,” said protester Cheryl Lessin, of Cleveland.

The protesters couldn't be seen or heard from the commencement ceremony in the college's Quad.

Pence received a standing ovation from the crowd of about 4,500 people when he was introduced.

None of the graduates walked out or made any other public displays of protest when Pence was introduced, during his speech or when he received an honorary degree.

Jonathan Powers, 22, a Mars native who earned a communications degree, said a small number of students declined to shake Pence's hand after receiving their diplomas. Powers wasn't one of them.

“He's my favorite in the current administration,” Power said.

Some students at the University of Notre Dame, where Pence is scheduled to deliver a commencement speech Sunday, have vowed to walk out when Pence is presented with an honorary degree there.

Pence — who often describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order” — mentioned President Donald Trump briefly during his speech.

After saying that his boss has been working to rebuild the military, improve public safety and spur economic growth by rolling back regulations, Pence drew applause when he said that Trump “stands without apology for the sanctity of life” — referring to his stance on abortion.

“I'm glad it didn't get too overly politicized,” said Greg Sigler, 22, an Elizabeth-Forward High School graduate who earned an accounting degree. “Everything was handled very well. The day went off without a hitch.”

Life won't always be that way, Pence told the graduates. He noted that it took him three tries to win a race for Congress in his home state of Indiana.

“Nothing worth doing ever came easy,” Pence said. “Persistence is the key. Never quit on your dreams.”

Pence said the foundation laid at Grove City should bode the graduates well.

He described the school, one of the nation's few that does not accept federal funding, as “an institution of principle and independence.”

“You have received an education not just in facts and figures,” Pence said, “but in principled leadership grounded in faith and freedom.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @FontainePGH.