Pence visit worries some that Grove City College is too aligned with GOP

Grove City College's selection of Vice President Mike Pence as commencement speaker is generating mixed reviews among the conservative Christian school's students and alumni.

Many are thrilled that the small college 60 miles north of Pittsburgh landed such a big name for the May 20 ceremony – particularly one who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order.”

But some argue that Pence's politics aren't always in line with Christian teachings, and that the college has grown too cozy with Republicans.

“I'm worried that we are aligning more with a political party, the Republican Party, than with Christ,” said Jason Dauer, 21, a senior from Franklin Park.

Dauer outlined many of his concerns in an 1,800-word letter to Grove City College President Paul J. McNulty. The letter was signed by nearly 200 students and alumni. A related Facebook group created after the Pence announcement has more than 700 members.

Grove City has an enrollment of 2,500 students. There are about 27,000 alumni.

“Foremost of these concerns are the vice president's political associations. He is deeply connected to President Donald Trump. Therefore, inviting him to campus is a tacit endorsement of the Trump administration as a whole,” the letter states.

Some of Pence's actions in his past roles as Indiana's governor and as a congressman — including attempting to “bar the resettlement of Syrian refugees in his state” and supporting stricter border security measures — “demonstrated an open hostility to foreigners and a lack of commitment to Biblical hospitality,” the letter adds, citing several Bible passages.

Grove City's recent commencement speakers included prominent Republicans such as a former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson (2016), U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf of Virginia (2015), former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (2014), former First Lady Laura Bush (2011) and former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole (2010), but no Democratic figures.

Dauer and others associated with the Facebook group GCC Advocates for Inclusion and Acceptance, or GAIA, said they met with McNulty, a former deputy U.S. Attorney General who was appointed by President George W. Bush, on Tuesday and urged him to consider speakers in the future who aren't Republicans or tied to politics.

Both Dauer and McNulty described the meeting as positive. The group does not plan to protest commencement, but Dauer said some of his classmates said they intend to skip the event.

“We have had a number of Republican officials speak at commencement over the years, that's certainly true, but it's never been my mindset to only have Republicans. We'll keep pushing to find more variety,” said McNulty, who is in his third year as president.

In addition to Pence's “Christian commitment,” McNulty said he sought out the vice president because he and his wife have a personal relationship with Pence and his wife, built when they lived near each other in northern Virginia. Their children attended a private Christian school together. Pence's wife and McNulty's wife both worked at the school.

Because he's the sitting vice president, McNulty said, Pence is not charging a speaker's fee to appear at Grove City — another bonus for the cost-conscious college that is one of the nation's few to not accept federal funding.

Grove City left the federal government's student loan program in 1996 and established its own financial aid system. Today, its tuition of $16,630 is less than half the national private-college average of $33,480, data show.

As for previous speaker choices, McNulty said Carson was a late fill-in for conservative commentator Bill Bennett, who had fallen ill, but the retired neurosurgeon “gave an inspirational talk, and there was not a hint of politics in anything he said.” As for Wolf, McNulty said the long-time Virginia congressman's speech focused largely on his human rights work in troubled areas around the globe such as Sudan.

Joe Setyon, 20, a senior from Brooklyn, N.Y., who is managing editor of the school's Collegian newspaper, said a “majority of people are really in favor (of Pence speaking). A smaller minority aren't, but we welcome the debate. It's great people can have the freedom to talk about this and have a conversation with each other even when we disagree.”

