Peduto campaign ads paint Trump as bad Pittsburgh fan

Mayor Bill Peduto takes a swipe at President Donald Trump and showcases familiar Pittsburgh icons, landmarks and themes in the first television ad of his re-election campaign .

Peduto, who is completing his first term, faces Councilwoman Darlene Harris and the Rev. John C. Welch in the Democratic primary. A Republican hasn't been elected mayor in more than 80 years.

“Mr. President, you say you'll make America great again,” Peduto says as he stands outside Heinz Field in the 30-second ad that is scheduled to start running Tuesday.

Cue an image of a blast furnace, a headline from the Steelers' first Super Bowl win and footage of Roberto Clemente.

“Well, Pittsburgh has defined greatness. We got up off the mat and grew our city for the first time in 50 years,” Peduto adds.

Peduto touts some of Pittsburgh's successes as views of the city's skyline, rivers, workers and neighborhoods roll.

“But Mr. President, if you keep trying to cut health care and after-school programs, even a Patriots fan like you should know, that won't play in Pittsburgh,” Peduto says as an image shows Trump hugging New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It's unknown how much money was spent on the ad or how long it will run. Peduto's campaign did not return a call.

Welch, one of Peduto's opponents, panned the ad.

“I thought it was a little bit too cute and too cavalier with all the serious issues that residents are dealing with... I don't think that residents are really going to buy that message,” Welch said.

He added: “I don't really understand the message. Donald Trump is not running for mayor, and Mayor Peduto is never going to be president.”

Asked if he's planning to air any ads, Welch said, “I don't have any. I'm not quite sure if I will.”

Harris could not be reached.

Peduto has an enormous fundraising advantage in the race. Peduto spent $149,302 and had $697,835 in the bank as of March 31, while Welch spent $10,566 and had $9,577 in the bank, according to paperwork filed this month with the city's Ethics Hearing Board. Harris hasn't filed any campaign finance reports with the city department, but the Darlene Harris Election Committee had $25,903 on hand as of Dec. 31, according to a report filed with the county's Election Division.

The three Democrats are scheduled to participate in a debate Wednesday that will air on WTAE-TV at 7 p.m.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.