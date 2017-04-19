How Democrats turned a little-known election into a national referendum on Trump

WASHINGTON — Democrats are on the precipice of turning a former GOP stronghold into their first major victory of the Donald Trump era, a win that would deliver a huge morale boost to the party when it needed it most.

But now comes the difficult part: Can they sustain their momentum enough to actually win?

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff nearly won a special House of Representatives election in Georgia on Tuesday, coming close to a shock victory in a race viewed as a referendum on President Trump. The 30-year-old former congressional aide finished with 48 percent of the vote, 2 points shy of the 50 percent he needed to win the race outright.

He now faces the second-place finisher, Republican candidate Karen Handel, in a June runoff, in what will be a closely watched second phase of a contest that's already receiving obsessive national attention.

The test for anti-Trump Democrats and liberals is whether they can sustain or even increase the level of support for Ossoff over the next two months — even after this week's letdown and the coming counterattack from Republicans.

It's a question the larger Democratic Party will have to answer not just in Georgia but across the country over the course of the next 18 months as the party prepares for a midterm election it hopes will be defined by the passion and energy of its liberal base.

“I'm looking forward to what will be a spirited debate,” Ossoff said during an interview Wednesday on MSNBC.

Republicans say a Democrat performing well in Georgia's 6th Congressional District shouldn't be a surprise, given that Trump and Hillary Clinton nearly split its vote during the presidential election last fall, even as former Republican Rep. Tom Price — now Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services — won it by more than 20 points.

“This is a district that was very close on the presidential level last cycle,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday during his news briefing. “And the Democrats went all-in on this.”

GOP leaders are confident that in any case, they'll again stop the Democrat from winning in two months.

Ossoff needs only 2 additional percentage points to win the race, but in a traditional Republican district, winning over those final voters might be the hardest part. Eleven Republican candidates combined to receive a majority of the vote in the so-called “jungle primary,” coming in at 51 percent. Ossoff and four other little-known Democratic candidates combined to receive 49 percent of the vote.