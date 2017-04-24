Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump adviser Gorka walks off stage at discussion about fake news

Bloomberg News | Monday, April 24, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, under fire for his alleged association with a Hungarian nationalist group and his views on Islam, walked off the stage Monday during a conference in Washington after facing questions from students and protesters he said distracted from other participants.

Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Trump, was on a panel at Georgetown University titled “News, Alternative Facts and Propaganda: The Role of Cyber in Influence Operations.” Other panelists included Finnish and Estonian government officials.

As Gorka took the stage, a group of students at the back of the lecture hall held up homemade signs, including a young man wearing a yarmulke whose poster read: “Gorka's Gotta Go” next to a crossed-out swastika symbol. After intense questioning, Gorka said he was leaving the stage “to allow my colleagues to actually get questions about the issues on the table.”

Gorka, who previously served as national security editor for the conservative Breitbart News, has been an outspoken advocate of Trump's policies on issues from fighting terrorism to U.S. relations with the Muslim world. During his Georgetown presentation, Gorka dismissed accusations that he's anti-Semitic and called Trump's White House one of the “most pro-Israeli administrations in U.S. history.”

“Every single person holding a placard to protest my parents and myself, I challenge you now go away and look at everything I have said or written in the last 46 years of my life and find one sentence that is anti-Semitic or that is anti-Israeli, because you won't find one,” Gorka said.

Last month, Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin, Dick Durbin and Richard Blumenthal asked the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department to investigate whether Gorka falsified his U.S. naturalization application by failing to disclose his membership in a far-right Christian Hungarian organization known as the Vitezi Rend, which had an association with the Nazi party in the mid-1940s.

During the question-and-answer period, several students grilled Gorka on a range of topics, from anti-Muslim rhetoric to Breitbart. Its former chairman, Stephen Bannon, is now a top strategist for Trump.

Addressing the students, Gorka said, “You are the victims of fake news” and he called his experience a “superb case study of fake news.”

One student asked Gorka if he was a member of Vitezi Rend. Gorka chronicled his father's life, saying he was awarded a medal for his resistance to fascist and communist dictators by an anti-communist group created in the West that shared its name with an older organization known as the Order of Vitezi. Gorka pointed to his statement last month to Tablet, a Jewish magazine, in which he denied being a member of the group.

“I have never taken an oath of loyalty to the Vitezi Rend. Since childhood, I have occasionally worn my father's medal and used the ‘V.' initial to honor his struggle against totalitarianism,” he told the magazine following a report from the publication Forward that leaders of the group claimed Gorka was a formal member.

Gorka said many “palace intrigue” stories written about the White House now help sell newspapers but often present events that are “totally contrary to what happened inside the building.”

On classic investigative journalism, Gorka said: “Those days are behind us.”

After answering a series of questions, Gorka gathered his things and abruptly walked from the stage and exited through a side door. The panel continued.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.