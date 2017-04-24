State Department deletes online blog post that promoted Mar-a-Lago in blog post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nauert, who has 15 years of experience in television journalism and started in the industry with ABC News, was most recently an anchor on the “Fox and Friends” morning show, which is known to be a favorite of President Trump.

It was not immediately clear when Nauert would start briefing reporters from the podium.

The department says Nauert will fill the slot that had been vacant since the start of the Trump administration. The job had been filled on an acting basis by Mark Toner, a career diplomat who served as deputy spokesman during the last years of President Obama's presidency.

President Trump's oceanside Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has gained considerable airtime and tweet time since Trump took office and dubbed it his winter White House.

It now has received official attention from the State Department.

The State Department's “Share America” website, which shares “compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate,” published a blog post about the compound ahead of Trump's April 6 meeting there with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The post has since been deleted.

“We regret any misperception,” it reads.

The original post did not note the discussion and debate over whether the government should promote Trump's privately owned club, which charges $200,000 to join.

The post described the history of the Palm Beach estate, which heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post donated to the U.S. government in her will in 1973 — 12 years before Trump purchased it.

At least one U.S. Embassy, in London, shared the post online as well.

Washington Post reporter Abby Phillips noted the post Monday on Twitter, and Hillary Clinton's former campaign spokesperson Josh Schwerin criticized it as inappropriate government promotion of Trump's business interests.

Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago eight times since he took office in January. According to Politifact, each trip costs taxpayers millions of dollars.

Norman Eisen, who was President Barack Obama's chief ethics attorney, said the promotion is “exploitation.”

Eisen compared it to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's clothing business, for which she was “counseled” but not otherwise reprimanded by the White House.

“This idea of using government for private gain is metastasizing,” Eisen said. “It must be stopped.”

On Twitter, Richard Painter, who served in an ethics role for President George W. Bush, called the State Department post “Use of public office for private gain pure and simple.”

Eisen, Painter and other attorneys have sued Trump, alleging violation of the “emoluments clause” of the U.S. Constitution. That provision says the president may not accept foreign gifts or payments without the consent of Congress.

The Trump Organization argues that prohibition wasn't intended to cover fair-market exchanges.