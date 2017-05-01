Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Lawmakers preserve health benefits for 2,000 retired Western Pennsylvania coal miners
Tom Fontaine | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
More than 5,000 United Mineworkers of America members and supporters from at least three states converged on Waynesburg, Friday, April 1, 2016 to rally against efforts to cut pensions, pay and benefits.

Updated 1 hour ago

A more than $1 trillion federal spending bill maintains health benefits for retired coal miners and their family members — including nearly 2,000 in Pennsylvania — under a tentative deal reached Sunday.

“This is a big victory and a huge relief for thousands of retired coal miners and their families, and I was proud to be part of a bipartisan group in Congress that kept pushing to get it done,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills.

Doyle and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh County, were among lawmakers praised by the United Mine Workers of America for working to preserve the health benefits.

“Many people in Congress have worked very hard to bring us to this point, both Republicans and Democrats,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement that mentions Doyle and Casey by name and commends the Senate Finance Committee, on which Casey and Toomey sit.

The miners' health benefits were set to expire, but lawmakers reached a tentative deal Sunday to permanently extend them. Congress had approved a series of measures in recent years to extend health benefits on a short-term basis.

The proposed plan to permanently extend the health benefits, included in the 1,665-page omnibus spending bill that funds most government operations through September, is projected to cost $1.3 billion over 10 years, with money coming from a customs user fee on imports. Congress is expected to vote on the larger spending bill this week.

The tentative deal doesn't include money to preserve miners' pension benefits. In 1946, President Truman brokered an agreement with the miners' union to guarantee lifetime health and pension benefits to avert a strike by unionized mine workers.

“While securing permanent pension health benefits for our coal miners is a strong step in the right direction, I won't stop fighting until we've secured a pension fix as well,” said Casey.

Toomey blamed Obama administration measures for causing “coal plants to close, people to lose their jobs and the evaporation of the contributions needed to ensure the financial viability of health care benefits for thousands of retired miners.”

Toomey added: “I support continuing the health care benefits for retired miners and I look forward to reviewing this provision and the entire funding bill in the coming days.”

The Associated Press contributed. Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @FontainePGH.

