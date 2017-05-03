Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Urged on by Trump, Barletta eyes run against Casey

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, left, R-Pa., appears on stage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, right, at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Trump is encouraging Barletta to challenge U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in the 2018 election, Barletta campaign consultant John Brabender said Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Christopher Dolan/The Citizens' Voice via AP, File)

Updated 46 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — President Trump is encouraging Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a prominent crusader against illegal immigration, to challenge Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in next year's election, a Barletta campaign consultant said Wednesday.

Trump spoke to Barletta about running during a conversation this week, consultant John Brabender said. Barletta, a staunch Trump supporter in Congress, would quickly become the most recognizable name in a field of a half-dozen would-be challengers to Casey, the 56-year-old son of a late ex-governor and a fierce critic of Trump.

Barletta has supported Trump-backed legislation to overhaul the American health care system and introduced a bill to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to help Trump fulfill a key campaign promise.

Barletta won his House seat during the Republican midterm wave of 2010, catapulted by the attention he received while mayor of the small city of Hazleton for cracking down on immigrants in the country illegally.

Hazleton approved Barletta's measures in 2006 — denying permits to businesses that hire people in the country illegally and fining landlords who rent to them — but they were never enforced before the U.S. Supreme Court struck them down in 2014. Barletta's strategy was copied by dozens of other cities across the United States that accused the federal government of failing to enforce immigration laws.

Barletta did not respond to an interview request Wednesday, instead issuing a statement through his office that did not mention Trump: “I am being encouraged to run for U.S. Senate and will continue to have conversations with my family to determine my next steps.”

Barletta, 61, is in his fourth term representing a House district that stretches from south-central Pennsylvania's rolling farms through northeastern Pennsylvania's anthracite coal fields.

Barletta is one of a handful of Pennsylvania congressmen who have eyed a challenge to Casey, but leading Republican lawmakers have so far demurred.

Casey plans to seek a third six-year term in next year's election. Democrats' 4-3 ratio registration edge over Republicans gives him a built-in advantage, although that did not stop Trump from becoming the first Republican since 1988 to capture Pennsylvania's crucial electoral votes in the presidential race.

Valentino F. DiGiorgio III, the chairman of the state Republican Party, said Barletta would be an excellent candidate. But, he said, it is still too early to know whether someone else will enter the race for the GOP nomination or whether the party would endorse Barletta.

Should Barletta run, he could count on strong institutional support, said David Bossie, Trump's former deputy campaign manager.

“I believe if Lou Barletta was to run, conservatives, conservative organizations, as well as the Trump organization would coalesce around a Lou Barletta candidacy,” Bossie said.

Barletta endorsed Trump in the weeks leading up to Pennsylvania's presidential primary, became a co-chair of Trump's ultimately successful campaign in the state and served on Trump's transition team.

Casey, who has been in statewide public office for more than two decades, is popular with labor unions and was a strong supporter of former President Obama's signature initiatives, including his sweeping health care law and post-recession overhaul of financial-sector regulations.

Casey first ran in 2006 as an opponent of abortion rights and stronger gun laws, but he has moderated those positions and more recently he has voted in line with his party on the issues.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.