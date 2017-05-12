Election HQ: Information on races in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To help you make a well-informed decision, we've put together stories on many of the races in the region. Click on your area to see all the stories: Allegheny | Westmoreland | Alle-Kiski Valley

And for more information on local races sample ballots and polling places, go to the official election pages for your county: Allegheny County election page | Westmoreland County election page | Armstrong County election page

ALLEGHENY

■ ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Ellenbogen faces challenger in only Allegheny County Council primary race

For the first time in 10 years on Allegheny County Council, Jim Ellenbogen will face a challenger in the primary election. More .

Attorney challenges veteran incumbent for northern Allegheny County district judge seat

Two candidates — incumbent William Wagner and challenger John Steidle — are cross-filed in the May 16 primary for a northern Allegheny County district judge seat. More .

■ ASPINWALL

Crowded field of candidates compete for 4 seats on Aspinwall Council

Unlike the Aspinwall primary election just two years ago — when no one ran for council — this year’s race appears to be the Lower Valley’s hottest ticket, with 10 candidates seeking four seats. More .

■ BALDWIN-WHITEHALL

7 Democrats, 6 Republicans seek 4 seats on Baldwin-Whitehall school board

Voters will have plenty of choices for selecting their party's nominations for four open seats on the Baldwin-Whitehall School Board. More .

■ BLAWNOX

5 Democrats vie for four seats in Blawnox council primary

Zoning, finances and recreation appear to be the top priorities for five candidates seeking a position on Blawnox council. More .

Longtime councilman will not seek re-election

Blawnox Councilman Scott Krause recently announced he will not seek re-election after serving more than 20 years in government. More .

■ CARNEGIE

Two seek to become first female mayor of Carnegie

The first female mayor of Carnegie likely will be elected this year, as both candidates on the ballot in the May 16 primary are women. More .

■ CRAFTON

7 candidates seek Crafton district judge spot

Seven people are vying for party nominations for the Crafton-based district judge's position after the recent retirement of longtime magistrate Dennis Joyce. More .

■ GATEWAY

Effort to host candidates night at Gateway High doesn’t pass school board muster

A Monroeville “Meet the Candidates event scheduled for Monday has been moved to another location, after the Gateway School Board failed to approve hosting it at a school. More .

5 are cross-filed for 4 Gateway School Board seats

Five candidates are cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots for four nominations for seats on the Gateway School Board in the May 16 primary. More .

■ HAMPTON

Hampton School Board primary race is uncontested

There are four seats up for election to the Hampton School Board in the May primary, however, only four candidates have filed to run. More .

Hampton Township Council races uncontested

There are three seats open on the Hampton Township Council in the May 16 primary election. But there are no contested races and the Democratic ballot only has two candidates for three positions in the November primary. More .

■ HEIDELBERG

6 Democrats vie for Heidelberg Council nominations in primary

Six candidates will seek the Democratic nomination for three Heidelberg Council seats in the May 16 primary. More .

■ LEETSDALE

2 face off for Leetsdale district judge party nominations

A longstanding magisterial district judge and longtime lawyer will square-off in the May 16 primary as they seek a party nomination for the Leetsdale-based district judge's position. More .

Five seek Democratic nomination for four Leetsdale Council seats

Five candidates will seek the Democratic nomination for four open Leetsdale Borough council seats in the May 16 primary. More .

■ McCANDLESS

Wal-Mart battle lives on in McCandless Council election

Plans to build a Wal-Mart in McCandless have died. But the political storm created by those plans is very much alive. More .

■ MONROEVILLE

Incumbent, attorney vie for district judge seat in Monroeville

A newcomer will challenge District Judge Jeffrey Herbst in Monroeville’s magisterial primary race on May 16. More .

Monroeville Council candidates challenge incumbents in 3 wards

Monroeville Council incumbents are being challenged in each of the municipality's three voting districts in the May 16 Democratic primary. There are no contested races in the Republican primary. More .

■ McKEES ROCKS

Former district judge candidate trying to get back on ballot in McKees Rocks, Stowe

A candidate for district judge who was thrown off the May primary ballot because of questions about his residency is appealing the ruling in the state’s Commonwealth Court, records show. More .

Judge bumps McKees Rocks Republican off ballot in Allegheny County Council primary

A McKees Rocks Republican seeking a seat on Allegheny County Council will be kept off the ballot because he broke rules in gathering signatures, an Allegheny County judge ruled. More .

■ MILLVALE

Millvale mayor Cinski will not seek re-election

Millvale Mayor Vincent Cinski is not seeking re-election in the May 16 primary. More .

■ NORTH ALLEGHENY

Seven candidates vie for four seats on North Allegheny school board

Seven candidates — two incumbents and five political newcomers — are crossed-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets in the May 16 primary for four open seats on the North Allegheny school board. More .

■ NORTH HILLS

Seven candidates vie for four seats in North Hills school board primary

Four incumbent North Hills school directors are running in the May 16 primary to retain their seats as three challengers seek to replace them. More .

■ OAKMONT

2 battle for Oakmont Democratic mayoral nomination

Political newcomers John Griffin Conley and Joe McAndrew have vowed to run clean campaigns for Oakmont mayor and plan to remain good neighbors as they battle for the Democratic nomination in the May primary. More .

■ PENN HILLS

Conversations – not speeches – at Penn Hills meet-and-greet with primary election candidates

Several dozen Penn Hills residents spoke with candidates in the May 16 primary election at a meet-and-greet sponsored last week by the Blackridge Civic Association. More .

With 4 incumbents not seeking re-election to Penn Hills School Board, 5 candidates jump in

Five candidates in the Democratic primary are battling for four nominations for seats on the Penn Hills School Board. More .

3 Democrats battle for 2 Penn Hills council seats

A newcomer will try to oust one of two incumbents seeking re-election in the Democratic primary for a four-year seat on Penn Hills council. More .

Newest Penn Hills council member to face 2 challengers in Democratic primary

Two challengers will try to unseat an incumbent at the May 16 Democratic primary election for a two-year seat on Penn Hills council. More .

■ PINE-RICHLAND

Contested races in Pine-Richland School Board's Region 1, 3

Voters in Pine and Richland townships will see contested races in both Region 1 and 3 for school board on the ballot next month. More .

■ PITTSBURGH

Mayoral candidate Harris discusses election issues in online interview

Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Darlene Harris identified her top legislative priorities, along with the many animals she’s raised, in a Facebook Live interview Wednesday with the nonprofit news organization PublicSource. More .

Mayor, 2 challengers debate Pittsburgh’s progress and future

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s two Democratic challengers went on the offensive Wednesday night in a televised debate, criticizing Peduto on a range of issues that they said he handled poorly or failed to address in his first term. More .

Peduto campaign ads paint Trump as bad Pittsburgh fan

Mayor Bill Peduto takes a swipe at President Trump and showcases familiar Pittsburgh icons, landmarks and themes in the first television ad of his re-election campaign. More .

It’s official: It’s a 3-candidate race for Pittsburgh mayor

Mayor Bill Peduto will face two opponents in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election, according to nominating petitions filed by Tuesday’s deadline. More .

■ PLUM

8 candidates line up for election to scandal plagued Plum School Board

Eight cross-filed candidates are vying for four nominations for Plum school board seats in each of the Republican and Democratic primary elections on May 16. More .

■ QUAKER VALLEY

Full ballot for Quaker Valley primary voters

Voters in all three Quaker Valley School District regions will find contested races on their party's ballot in next week's primary election. More .

■ RICHLAND

Richland resident to challenge incumbent for supervisor post

Richland residents will see no races for township supervisor on the May 16 ballot, but will in one district in the fall general election. More .

■ ROSS

Primary race for commissioner in Ross is heating up

When voters in Ross last went to the polls for a municipal election in 2015, they replaced a third of the township’s nine-member board of commissioners. More .

■ RIVERVIEW



10 candidates seeking party nominations for Riverview School Board

Ten candidates are vying for four nominations in the Democratic and Republican primary elections for seats on the Riverview School Board. More .

■ SHALER



Incumbent Shaler commissioners uncontested in primary race

Three incumbent Shaler Township Board of Commissioners will face no opposition in the May 16 primary election. More .

Two candidates vie for Shaler district judge opening

Although both are attorneys, the Shaler Township-area district judge candidates have taken much different career trajectories to get to their current campaigns. More .

■ SHARPSBURG

6 Democrats vie for 4 seats in Sharpsburg council primary

With major development looming along the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg, six Democratic council candidates said they would work to boost safety, parking and amenities if elected. More .

■ VERONA

Verona councilman challenges mayor in Democratic primary; incumbent touts 'revitalization'

Verona Councilman Patrick McCarthy will try to unseat Mayor David Ricupero at the Democratic primary on May 16. More .

■ WEST JEFFERSON

6 vying for nominations for 4 West Jefferson seats

Six candidates will seek their party's nominations for four opens seats on the West Jefferson Hills School Board. More .

■ WHITEHALL

5 seek GOP nod for Whitehall Council

Five Republicans will vie for their party's nomination for four open seats on Whitehall Council. More .

WESTMORELAND

■ WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Westmoreland County Bar Association weighs in on judicial race

In a Westmoreland County Bar Association survey of members who rated the three candidates for a vacancy on the Common Pleas Court, 83 percent gave favorable recommendations to Unity lawyer Jim Silvis. More .

Candidates bring varying philosophies to race for Westmoreland County judge

Three lawyers running for one opening on the Westmore­land County Court of Common Pleas each said their legal philosophies would guide their decision-making as a judge. More .

3 women seek GOP nod to oppose Prothonotary Christina O'Brien

The three women seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Prothonotary Christina O'Brien, a Democrat, each said her administrative and leadership skills make her the best candidate for the GOP to win the office for the first time in decades. More .

■ EXPORT

Ex-officer to challenge longtime Export district judge

Voters will choose between a longtime incumbent and a longtime police officer who wants to bring his experience to the office of district judge in Export. More .

■ GREENSBURG

4 aim to succeed outgoing Greensburg district judge

One of four candidates will succeed James Albert as Greensburg’s district judge. More .

3 Democrats vie for 2 Greensburg city council seat nominations

Three longtime Greensburg residents have made economic development a priority as they vie for the nominations for two council seats in the May 16 Democratic primary. More .

■ HEMPFIELD

Budget key in Hempfield school board race

Steadily rising tax rates have put the Hempfield Area School District budget at the forefront of this year’s crowded school board race. More .

■ JEANNETTE

Mayor's race may be pivotal for Jeannette sanitation workers

The future of Jeannette's sanitation department could hinge on the primary race for mayor. More .

■ LATROBE

Services at issue in race for Latrobe mayor

Rosie Wolford is seeking a second term as Latrobe's mayor after serving 10 years on city council. More .

3 incumbents, 5 challengers seek Latrobe school board seats

Eight candidates, cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican tickets, are running for four open seats on the Greater Latrobe School Board. More .

■ MONESSEN

Differences abound between Monessen mayoral candidates

Except for their party affiliation, the two candidates running for mayor of Monessen couldn’t be more different. More .

■ Mt. PLEASANT

2 council members challenging incumbent in Mt. Pleasant mayoral race

Two Mt. Pleasant council members are challenging the borough’s longtime mayor for the position. More .

Mt. Pleasant Area school board candidates aim to protect taxpayers, enrich students

Some new faces are likely to join the Mt. Pleasant Area school board this year. More .

■ NORTH HUNTINGDON

North Huntingdon commissioners challenged in 2nd, 4th wards

Two veteran North Huntingdon commissioners in the Second and Fourth wards face challengers in the Republican primary, including one who cut his political teeth as a Democrat in an unsuccessful bid to unseat a state representative. More .

3 vie for district judge spot in North Huntingdon, Irwin, North Irwin

Voters in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin will choose among a former Westmoreland County assistant district attorney, a veteran attorney and a pharmacist to serve a six-year-term as district judge in the May 16 primary. More .

■ NORWIN

2 challengers take on 3 incumbents for Norwin School Board seats

As the Norwin School Board grapples with a $3.3 million deficit that has prompted discussion of a tax hike, teacher layoffs and restructuring of its arts and music programs, three incumbent directors and two challengers are vying for the Republican party’s nomination to four seats in the May 16 primary. More .

■ PENN-TRAFFORD

3 square off for Penn-Trafford Region II school board seat

Voters in Penn-Trafford School District's Region II will choose May 16 between a two-term incumbent and two challengers who are looking to do their part as volunteers. More .

■ SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG

Police equipment, visibility top priorities for Southwest Greensburg mayoral candidates

Southwest Greensburg voters have a choice between two familiar faces for mayor. More .

■ UNITY

2 Republicans, 2 Dems seek party nominations for Unity seat

Four hopefuls are vying for a six-year term on the Unity board of supervisors — looking to succeed longtime Unity Supervisor Mike O’Barto, who opted to run for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board. More .

■ YOUNGWOOD

Republicans to pick Youngwood's likely next mayor

Republican voters in Youngwood will choose the borough's likely next mayor next month. More .

5 Dems seeking 4 Youngwood council nominations

Five Democratic candidates for Youngwood council say the borough is growing, and they want to help keep up the momentum. More .





ALLE-KISKI VALLEY

■ ALLEGHENY VALLEY

9 seek 4 school board seats in Allegheny Valley School District

While many voters find ballots with a lack of candidates for local elected offices, that won’t be the case this year for those in the Allegheny Valley School District. More .

■ ARNOLD

Arnold Democrats put focus on financial recovery in council primary

Four Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination to fill two council seats in Arnold this primary season. More .

■ FAWN

3 Dems vie for 2 Fawn Township supervisor seats in May primary

Three Democrats are vying for two open Fawn supervisors seats in the May 16 primary election. More .

■ GILPIN

Gilpin country lifestyle could be key to supervisors race

The Gilpin Township supervisors race for the May 16 primary will feature four Democrats and two Republicans vying to be their parties’ candidate for three seats — two six-year terms and one four-year term. More .

■ KISKI AREA

Some incumbents face challengers in Kiski Area School Board races

Four Kiski Area School Board members are seeking re-election in this month’s primary, with newcomers challenging seats in two of the three regions. All candidates are cross-filed. More .

■ NEW KENSINGTON

Pair to challenge 2 incumbents in New Kensington Council race

Two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a Democratic Party nomination for one of two open seats on New Kensington Council. More .



2 on primary ballot for district judge in Arnold and New Kensington

The differences between the candidates for New Kensington area district court couldn’t be more stark. More .

■ NEW KENSINGTON - ARNOLD

Choices abound in New Kensington-Arnold school board election

Most voters in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will have a choice of new candidates for school board in the May 16 primary election. More .

■ SPRINGDALE

Springdale Council election offers chance for change

If Springdale residents want to make changes on borough council, this year’s election offers a chance. More .

Springdale mayoral candidates run gamut of experience

With Ken Lloyd not seeking re-election, the Springdale mayor’s office is up for grabs in this year’s election. More .

■ TARENTUM

Tarentum mayoral race is all Democrat with familiar foes

Eric Carter once again is challenging Carl Magnetta for the Democratic mayoral nomination in the May 16 primary. More .

■ VANDERGRIFT

Challenger again seeks to unseat Vandergrift mayor

Barbara Turiak again is challenging incumbent Lou Purificato for the Democratic nomination for Vandergrift mayor. More .

■ WEST DEER

West Deer supervisor candidates critical of large tax hike

The township property tax hike in West Deer is on the minds of most of the five Republican candidates vying for a nomination for three open supervisor’s seats. More .





STATE

May primaries for Pennsylvania high court to be uncontested

The May party primary elections for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court will be uncontested. More .

