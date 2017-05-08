Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump to nudge courts rightward with slate of appeals nominees

Bloomberg News | Monday, May 8, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
Getty Images
President Trump is returning from a weekend trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump will press forward Monday with his effort to shift the nation's judiciary to the right by announcing five conservative nominees to federal appeals courts, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The move follows the confirmation last month of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first pick to the high court. The appeals court selections were described by the person on condition of anonymity.

Many of the appellate nominees to be announced Monday have deep ties to the conservative Federalist Society. Two had been on a Trump campaign list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees compiled with the help of the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation.

Three of the five are former law clerks for either Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia or Justice Clarence Thomas, who for a quarter century were the two most conservative justices. The New York Times reported on Trump's planned court selections earlier.

The two from the list are Justice Joan Larsen, a former Scalia clerk who now sits on the Michigan Supreme Court, and Justice Davis Stras, a former Thomas clerk who now sits on the Minnesota Supreme Court. Larsen will be nominated for the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Stras to the St. Louis-based 8th Circuit.

Larsen is a rising star in conservative legal circles. She graduated first in her class from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, served in President George W. Bush's Justice Department and taught at the University of Michigan Law School.

Among the others are Amy Barrett, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and former Scalia law clerk, to the Chicago-based 7th Circuit; John Bush, an attorney in Louisville, Ky., to the 6th Circuit; and Kevin Newsom, an attorney in Birmingham, Ala., and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice David Souter, to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit.

Trump has already made one federal appeals court nomination, selecting federal district judge Amul Thapar for a seat on the 6th Circuit. Thapar had been in the mix for the Supreme Court vacancy, interviewing with Trump by phone before the president selected Gorsuch to fill the seat left vacant by Scalia's death last year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.