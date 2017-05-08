Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Trump: Support for black colleges remains 'unwavering'

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 12:12 a.m.
President Trump boards Air Force One prior to his departure from Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Morristown, N.J. Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf course.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump declared Sunday that his support for historically black colleges and universities remains “unwavering.”

Trump sought to clarify an earlier statement that some higher education officials interpreted to mean that he planned to end a capital financing program that helps these institutions repair, renovate and build new facilities. Congressional Black Caucus members criticized the move.

The earlier statement was attached to a spending bill Trump signed Friday to keep the government operating through September.

Trump said in the signing statement that the administration “shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity and gender ... in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws” under the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment. The Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program Account was one of several programs named in that section of the statement.

In response, Reps. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is chairman of the black caucus, said Trump's statement was “misinformed factually” and not “grounded in any serious constitutional analysis.”

“For a president who pledged to reach out to African-Americans and other minorities, this statement is stunningly careless and divisive. We urge him to reconsider immediately,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Trump said Sunday that the earlier statement spelled out “my intention to spend the funds it appropriates, including the funds for historically black colleges and universities, consistently with my responsibilities under the Constitution. It does not affect my unwavering support for HBCUs and their critical educational missions.”

Trump highlighted his signing of an executive order earlier this year to move an office dedicated to these institutions from the Education Department to the White House. The order also directs the office to help these institutions become financially stronger, among other steps.

Trump noted that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to deliver her first commencement address this week at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black university founded in Daytona Beach, Fla., by civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.