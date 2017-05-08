Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins to challenge Democratic Sen. Manchin in West Virginia

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins announced Monday he will challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in next year's midterm election.

Jenkins' candidacy ensures the West Virginia race will be one of the top Senate contests of 2018 as Manchin tries to hang onto his seat in a deeply red state.

Manchin is a popular former governor who is among the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, but West Virginia is increasingly hostile territory for his party. The state went for President Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 40 percentage points last year.

Republicans currently control the Senate by a slim 52-48 margin.

Jenkins, in his second term, released an announcement video Monday in which he accused Manchin of losing touch with West Virginia values.

Jenkins, a Huntington native, is the first major candidate to challenge Manchin, saying he wants “to help bring West Virginia back, bonded by our shared conservative values and our special way of life.

“And with Donald Trump in the White House, we've got a real chance to turn things around,” Jenkins said. “He needs our help, and I need your help.”

Jenkins unseated 19-term Democrat Nick Rahall in West Virginia's 3rd House District race in 2014, then won re-election in 2016. Before being elected to Congress, Jenkins was a three-term state senator, then switched from Democrat to Republican in July 2013 to face Rahall.

Manchin won a 2010 special election to complete the term left by the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, then was elected to his first full term in 2012.

Manchin announced in April 2015 that he would seek another term in the Senate and not run for West Virginia governor in 2016, a post he held from 2005 to 2010.

