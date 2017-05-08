Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for California House seat

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress.

Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., a familiar face from soap operas “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place” and friend of President Trump, has decided to run for Congress.

The one-time Calvin Klein underwear model filed paperwork with federal regulators to begin raising money for the contest in the 26th Congressional District, northwest of Los Angeles.

His advisers say he'll be running as a Washington outsider who can bring fresh ideas to Congress. And he'll be stressing his ties to the president, when Washington is in Republican control.

Sabato spoke at last year's Republican National Convention.

His strategist, Jeff Corless, said it's “clear the electorate is frustrated with the professional politicians and the failed government bureaucracy.”

The seat is held by Democrat Julia Brownley, 64, a former state Assembly member. Democrats hold a 12-point registration edge over Republicans in the district, which includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Hillary Clinton carried the district by 22 points over Trump in the November election.

Sabato fundraiser Charles Moran said the 45-year-old actor wants to concentrate on issues involving veterans, foreign affairs and substance abuse.

He's “somebody who does have the ear of the president,” Moran said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.