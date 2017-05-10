Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Pa. GOP congressmen react to FBI director's firing

The (Allentown) Morning Call | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., said James Comey 'was a good man in a tough spot. I'm most concerned right now how this firing is going to affect both the congressional investigation as well as the FBI investigation.'

President Trump ‘s firing of FBI director James Comey drew questions Wednesday from several Pennsylvania Republican congressmen, including U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent, who described the decision as “confounding and troubling.”

“It is now harder to resist calls for an independent investigation or select committee,” said Dent, whose 15th District includes Lehigh County and part of Northampton County. “The president must provide a much clearer explanation as to the timing and rationale for this action.”

Comey's dismissal comes as the FBI was investigating whether Trump ‘s advisers were connected with any Russian attempts last year to influence the election. Congressional intelligence committees also have launched their own probes on the matter.

Dent said more information will be needed about how Comey's firing “will impact the investigations by the FBI and both branches of Congress.”

White House and Department of Justice officials attributed Comey's dismissal to his handling of the probe involving Hillary Clinton's emails.

Democrats have expressed frustration with Comey over his handling of that email probe, but they disagreed with his removal Tuesday evening.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., called the decision “Nixonian,” and called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to continue the investigation into Russian election meddling.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, his Republican counterpart, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, said he believes the next FBI director should continue pursuing any ongoing investigations, “including the 2016 presidential campaign.”

“I have doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time now but the timing of his dismissal is unfortunate,” Toomey said. “It is now up to the president to appoint, and the Senate to confirm, a successor who has unimpeachable credentials and integrity and who enjoys the confidence of the American people.”

Dent said he viewed Comey as “a decent and honorable man who was put in an extremely difficult situation.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Bucks County Republican who worked as a supervisory special agent at the FBI during Comey's tenure, also praised the former director.

Fitzpatrick described Comey as “a man of principle and integrity” who recently was “in the middle of partisan crossfire.”

“While the president clearly has the legal authority to remove the director, both the timing and reasoning for his removal clearly raise questions,” Fitzpatrick said.

He said a new leader of the FBI is needed quickly so the agency “can continue the very significant national security matters currently under investigation, without interruption.”

