Coghill defeats Deemer in open-seat Pittsburgh City Council primary

Pittsburgh roofing contractor Anthony Coghill won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the only open Pittsburgh City Council seat, outpacing Ashleigh Deemer, according to unofficial Allegheny County election returns.

It was Coghill's fourth attempt to win the District 4 council seat currently held by Natalia Rudiak of Carrick, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Deemer serves as Rudiak's chief of staff.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Coghill had 57.4 percent of the vote. Deemer earned 42.5 percent.

Coghill, 50, of Beechview issued a statement praising Deemer, saying he is grateful for the work she has done in District 4 through Rudiak's office.

“With that said, I am elated and humbled by tonight's results,” he said. “My team and I knocked on thousands of doors during this campaign, talking to many community members along the way. I look forward to representing all of our neighbors in City Council District 4.”

Coghill will face Cletus Cibrone-Abate, who ran unopposed in the primary to win the Republican nomination, in the November election.

Deemer, 34, also of Beechview, could not be reached for comment.

Coghill stressed constituent services during the campaign. He said he wants to “get back to the basics” in ensuring that residents receive quality city services, including improved public safety and public works.

District 4 includes the neighborhoods of Beechview, Brookline, Bon Air, Carrick and Overbrook. Council members serve a four-year term. Their 2017 annual salary is $65,423.

The following council members seeking re-election ran unopposed to win Democratic nominations: Dan Gilman, 34, of Squirrel Hill, R. Daniel Lavelle, 39, of the Hill District and Theresa Kail-Smith, 57, of Westwood.

