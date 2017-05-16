Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Coghill defeats Deemer in open-seat Pittsburgh City Council primary
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Submitted
Anthony Coghill
Submitted
Ashleigh Deemer

Updated 7 minutes ago

Pittsburgh roofing contractor Anthony Coghill won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the only open Pittsburgh City Council seat, outpacing Ashleigh Deemer, according to unofficial Allegheny County election returns.

It was Coghill's fourth attempt to win the District 4 council seat currently held by Natalia Rudiak of Carrick, who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Deemer serves as Rudiak's chief of staff.

With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Coghill had 57.4 percent of the vote. Deemer earned 42.5 percent.

Coghill, 50, of Beechview issued a statement praising Deemer, saying he is grateful for the work she has done in District 4 through Rudiak's office.

“With that said, I am elated and humbled by tonight's results,” he said. “My team and I knocked on thousands of doors during this campaign, talking to many community members along the way. I look forward to representing all of our neighbors in City Council District 4.”

Coghill will face Cletus Cibrone-Abate, who ran unopposed in the primary to win the Republican nomination, in the November election.

Deemer, 34, also of Beechview, could not be reached for comment.

Coghill stressed constituent services during the campaign. He said he wants to “get back to the basics” in ensuring that residents receive quality city services, including improved public safety and public works.

District 4 includes the neighborhoods of Beechview, Brookline, Bon Air, Carrick and Overbrook. Council members serve a four-year term. Their 2017 annual salary is $65,423.

The following council members seeking re-election ran unopposed to win Democratic nominations: Dan Gilman, 34, of Squirrel Hill, R. Daniel Lavelle, 39, of the Hill District and Theresa Kail-Smith, 57, of Westwood.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.