Connelly, Spurgeon, McGinley win Common Pleas primaries; Mullen wins easily

Pittsburgh attorney Patrick Connelly picked up victories in the Democratic and Republican primaries in his campaign to become a judge on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, according to preliminary election results Tuesday.

Six candidates competed in the primary for a shot at two open seats on the court.

David Spurgeon, an adjunct professor at Duquesne University School of Law and Point Park University, won the second spot in Democratic primary with 23 percent of the vote. Connelly had 28 percent with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

On the Republican side, in addition to Connelly, Mary C. McGinley, a partner at law firm Meyer, Unkovic and Scott LLP, won with 22.5 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

All six cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans.

Judges serve a 10-year term.

Allegheny County Sheriff

Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen easily defeated challenger George Satler, a Pittsburgh homicide detective. Mullen was first elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2009 and 2013.

Mullen received 67.4 percent of the vote. Satler had 32.4 percent.

Pittsburgh Public Schools

There were five competitive primaries among candidates vying to serving on the board of directors of Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Sala Udin defeated James Myers Jr. in District 1 58 percent to 42 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Incumbent Terry Kennedy and challenger Ghadah Makoshi both cross-filed in District 5. Kennedy won decisively in both primaries.

Democrat Joseph Kearfott Burns (27 percent) lost to incumbent Cynthia Ann Falls (72 percent), who cross-filed, in District 7. Veronica Edwards, who cross-filed, defeated incumbent Carolyn Klug, a Democrat, in District 9, preliminary results show. Edwards had 56 percent of the vote. Klug has 43 percent. Edwards won the GOP nomination unopposed.

School board members serve four-year terms.