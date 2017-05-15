Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Billboard urges Iowa Senator to allow Trump-Russia probe

The Associated Press | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Pedestrians walk under a billboard on Court Street, Monday, May 15, 2017, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. The digital billboard just around the corner from U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's regional office began displaying a request for the Senate Judiciary chairman.

Updated 2 hours ago

DES MOINES — A group has taken out a billboard ad down the block from Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's Des Moines offices calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman to allow an independent investigation of the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia.

The digital billboard around the corner from Grassley's regional office in Des Moines began displaying the ad on Monday. Between images of President Trump and Vladimir Putin, the message reads, “Sen. Grassley: America needs an independent investigation.”

The political action committee 4DPAC paid $1,100 to flash the message for a week above Court Avenue, a busy downtown street lined with bars and restaurants that is a half-block from Grassley's office in a federal building.

“We did this because I wanted to put a very clear message next to his office to say, this is an issue his constituents really care about,” said Jim Arkedis, who heads the PAC.

Arkedis, a former Defense Department intelligence analysist, said the PAC wants to encourage Grassley to support an independent investigation of possible ties between Trump and Russia in addition to multiple inquiries underway in the House and Senate. He hopes the sign will encourage Iowa voters to call Grassley's office and will raise the issue with the senator's staffers.

Arkedis said 83 donors from around the country contributed a total of $1,670 after his group sought donations for the sign, which alternates with ads for the state lottery, cellphones and an upcoming Katy Perry concert.

Grassley has sent a request to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe seeking a briefing on the bureau's Russia investigation, since the Judiciary Committee provides oversight of the FBI.

“As I've said, I want to get a thorough understanding of Russia's attempts to meddle in our democratic process and determine whether there's any merit to allegations of collusion between the Russian government and any political campaign,” Grassley said in a statement when asked about the billboard. “That's why, beyond the FBI's ongoing investigation into this matter, the Judiciary Committee, which I chair, is conducting its own bipartisan investigation, as is the Senate and House Intelligence committees.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.