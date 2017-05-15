Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Hillary Clinton creates new political group

The Associated Press | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Hillary Clinton has launched a political group as part of her effort to back activism for progressive causes and against President Trump.

NEW YORK — Stepping deeper into the Democratic resistance, Hillary Clinton launched a new political organization on Monday designed to push back against President Trump's agenda.

The former Democratic nominee used social media to announce the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation from her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

“This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!” Clinton wrote.

The announcement was made as Clinton, 69, works to find a new role in an evolving political landscape.

She recently described herself as an “activist citizen,” but it was unclear how she would continue to inject her voice into national affairs and influence Democratic Party politics. Pondering her future in recent months, she had begun taking long walks in the woods near her suburban New York home, something she joked about on Monday.

“The last few months, I've been reflecting, spending time with family — and, yes, taking walks in the woods,” she tweeted.

Monday's move all but ensures she will not retain a leadership position at the Clinton Foundation, the continued focus of her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Republicans quickly lashed out at the leading Democrat.

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens said voters rejected Clinton last fall “because she's completely out-of-touch, untrustworthy, and embraced the failed policies of the past.”

“If Democrats were smart, they'd realize it's time to move onward from Hillary Clinton altogether,” Ahrens said.

For her part, Clinton did not reference Trump directly, but the group's mission statement takes an indirect swipe at the Republican president by noting she won almost 66 million votes in the last election. That's about 3 million more than Trump.

Clinton on Monday vowed her organization would support specific groups that help Democrats. She singled out Emerge America, an organization that trains Democratic women to run for office, along with Color of Change, which promotes criminal justice reform and other racial issues.

Onward Together is a non-profit organization that does not have to disclose its donors.

Clinton becomes the latest high-profile Democrat to launch an independent group. Former President Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and 2004 Democratic nominee Howard Dean all helped create political organizations.

“More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy,” Clinton tweeted. “I'm so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead.”

