Political Headlines

Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: US President Donald Trump listens to remarks from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) during a joint statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and Erdogan face the issue of working out cooperation in the fight against terrorism as Turkey objects to the US arming of Kurdish forces in Syria. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Updated 6 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The White House disputed a report Monday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times reported that Trump made the request during a February Oval Office meeting. The newspaper cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

Flynn resigned the day before the Feb. 14 meeting, after it was revealed he apparently had lied to his about the nature of his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

The Times said Trump told Comey, “I hope you can let this go.”

The White House denied the report.

“While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, saying he did so based on his very public handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

According to the Times, Comey wrote in the memo that Trump told him Flynn had done nothing wrong. But Comey did not say anything to Trump about limiting the investigation, replying, “I agree he is a good guy.”

