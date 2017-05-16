Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Cornyn calls for an 'independent' FBI director

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has told the Trump administration he isn't interested in serving as FBI director, the second member of Congress to take himself out of the running this week.

Cornyn, a former Texas attorney general and judge on the state supreme court, was interviewed for the position after President Trump abruptly fired James Comey last week. Trump himself called and urged Cornyn to take the job, but the senator said in a statement Tuesday that he would rather remain in the Senate.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director,” Cornyn said. “I've informed the administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.”

Another Republican whose name had been mentioned as a possible candidate, Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, said Monday that he had taken himself out of the running. A friend of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland, someone recommended by several senators, also said Tuesday that Garland is happy in his job and has no interest in leaving the judiciary to head the FBI. The friend spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, of more than a dozen being considered. Trump has said a decision could come before he leaves Friday for a trip to the Mideast and Europe. In addition to members of Congress, the list includes current and former FBI and Justice Department leaders and federal judges.

A source familiar with Cornyn's thinking said the senator felt “obligated” to consider the job because a friend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked him to, and Trump called and asked him to think about it. The source declined to be named because the decision was private.

Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate behind Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Tuesday that he'd recommended that Trump nominate Garland for the post.

Garland's name began to surface as a possible replacement last week when GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah suggested it on Twitter. McConnell later agreed that he would be a good choice.

President Obama nominated Garland to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court last year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but McConnell declined even to hold a hearing. Senate Republicans insisted at the time that the next president should replace Scalia, and the strategy paid off when Trump won the election. The high court vacancy was filled last month by Neil Gorsuch.

Questioned about Garland later in the day, McConnell said he “illustrates the kind of person I hope and expect will come next, somebody with deep credentials in criminal justice and criminal justice enforcement, completely apolitical and in line with prior FBI directors.”

FBI directors have predominantly been drawn from the ranks of prosecutors and judges. Comey, for instance, was a former United States attorney in Manhattan before being appointed deputy attorney general by George W. Bush.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.