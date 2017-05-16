Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle is openly gunning for Sean Spicer's job

The Washington Post | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer listens during a press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House May 16, 2017, in Washington.

The indignities just keep piling up on Sean Spicer.

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is now openly gunning for the White House press secretary's job, telling the Bay Area News Group of San Jose that “it would be an honor to serve the country.”

Infowars reported Thursday that Guilfoyle, part of the ensemble cast of “The Five,” is being considered as a replacement for Spicer, who was conspicuously absent from the White House briefing room on the two days after President Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. The New York Times lent credence to the Guilfoyle rumor Friday, reporting that “Trump has raised the Fox News host ... to allies as a possible press secretary.”

The White House said that Spicer was out because of previously scheduled Navy Reserve duty, but he had been on Reserve duty during the prior week, and CNN reported that he was benched in favor of deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whom journalists seemed to consider more poised.

Now, Guilfoyle is campaigning for the gig, saying that she possesses the necessary qualities.

“I think I have a very good relationship with the president,” she told the Bay Area News Group. “I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that's built on trust and integrity, and I think that's imperative for success in that position.”

Guilfoyle is even talking about Spicer as if he is already gone: “Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot. He's dedicated himself to this public service. Very tough position he's in. I wish him the best, and I know he puts a lot of effort into it.”

Wow.

Trump reportedly considered Guilfoyle for press secretary before taking office. The State Department recently hired another Fox News personality, Heather Nauert, to serve as its spokeswoman. Former White House press secretary Dana Perino is one of Guilfoyle's co-hosts on “The Five.” If Trump does, indeed, decide to move on from Spicer and also decides to pass over Sanders, Guilfoyle would be an unsurprising pick.

Still, it is a bit jarring to see the current White House press secretary afforded so little respect by a Fox News host who generally covers the Trump administration favorably.

