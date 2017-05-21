Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

At eulogy, Roger Ailes' son threatens to go after former Fox News accusers

Philly.com | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Roger Ailes attends a special screening of 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' in New York. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77.

On Saturday, family and close friends of Roger Ailes gathered in Palm Beach, Fla. for a memorial service to remember the founder of Fox News, who died last week from a brain injury after falling at his home.

During the eulogy, Ailes' 17-year-old son Zachary reportedly threatened to go after the various women who have accused his father of sexual harassment.

“I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I'm coming after them and hell is coming with me,” Ailes said, according to New York magazine reporter and Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman.

As observers online quickly pointed out, the quote sounds similar to a line from the 1993 film Tombstone, with Kurt Russell playing famed lawman Wyatt Earp.

“You tell ‘em I'm coming... and hell's coming with me, you hear?” Russell's Earp yells at a subdued outlaw cowboy. “Hell's coming with me!”

LifeZette, the conservative website founded by talk radio host Laura Ingraham, also reported Zachary Ailes' comments. Ingraham was one of about 65 people who attended the service at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. Others spotted in photos of the event included conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bill Hemmer.

“My family used to ask why I would work in a place where everybody wants to kill me,” Douglas Kennedy, a nephew of JFK who works at Fox News, told the U.K. Daily Mail. “But Roger, who brought me to Fox, had such a big heart and the ability to connect with everybody.”

According to LifeZette, Guilfoyle, who has confirmed speaking to the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, hailed Ailes as a “champion of women.”

Ailes had been accused of sexual harassment by more than two dozen woman, including former Fox News personalities Gretchen Carlson, Andrea Tantaros and Megyn Kelly. Carlson was the first to sue Ailes, and agreed to settle last September for $20 million.

Two lawsuits against Ailes still stand: One from Tantaros, and one from Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky.

Prior to his death, Ailes had denied every allegation made against him. Susan Estrich, Ailes' personal attorney, called Roginsky's claims “total hogwash.”

