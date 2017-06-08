Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

Comey testimony joins list of notable congressional hearings
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
In this Oct. 22, 2015, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Benghazi Committee.

In a rare move, all three major television networks are airing former FBI Director James Comey's testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Bars across the country are opening early for the occasion.

And President Trump might live-tweet the event.

So it's a big deal — joining the likes of other notable congressional hearings such as ones surrounding the Watergate scandal, the Iran-Contra affair and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Here's a look at some other notable hearings:

The Army-McCarthy hearings, 1954.

After U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy alleged that a colleague of Army attorney Joseph Welch had communist ties, Welch famously asked, "Have you no sense of decency?"

The Watergate hearings, 1973

Former White House counsel John Dean testified that President Nixon knew about the plan to cover up the burglary of the Democratic National Committee's headquarters, and U.S. Sen. Howard Baker asked, "What did the president know and when did he know it?"

Michael Corleone, The Godfather, Part II

In one of the most famous fictional congressional hearings, Frank Pentangeli turns government witness against crime boss Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part II, but then recants his sworn statement during testimony as Corleone and Pentangeli's brother Vincenzo look on.

The Iran-Contra hearings, 1987

The hearing revealed that the U.S. secretary sold arms to Iran and used proceeds to fund anti-communist Contras in Nicaragua. In his testimony, Lt. Col. Oliver North said, "I came here to tell you the truth — the good, the bad and the ugly."

Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, 1991

Attorney Anita Hill alleged that the U.S. Supreme Court nominee sexually harassed her while he was her boss.

Hearing on steroid use in professional baseball, 2005

Among the current and former major-leaguers who testified, slugger Rafael Palmiero pointed his finger at the congressional panel and said, "I have never used steroids. Period." Five months later, he tested positive for steroids.

Benghazi hearings, 2015

Hillary Clinton, then a candidate for president, testified for 11 hours about her actions surrounding the 2012 terrorist attack in Libya while she was serving as secretary of State.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @FontainePGH.

