Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Political Headlines

Montana congressman apologizes to reporter for assault before election

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
Greg Gianforte, right, and wife Susan celebrate his win over Rob Quist for Montana's open congressional seat in Bozeman, Mont.

Updated 2 hours ago

HELENA, Mont. — Newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana issued an apology letter Wednesday and said he plans to donate money to a journalism advocacy organization as part of a settlement agreement with a reporter he is accused of assaulting.

In exchange, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs agreed not to sue Gianforte over the attack, and he will not object to Gianforte entering a “no contest” plea to the misdemeanor assault charge the Republican faces from the May 24 encounter.

Jacobs tried to ask Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the Republican health care bill as Gianforte was preparing for a television interview. Gianforte, according to Jacobs at the time, “body slammed” him to the ground and broke his glasses. Gianforte then told Jacobs to “get the hell out of here,” according to an audio recording by Jacobs.

That night, Gianforte was charged with assault. The next day, Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist to win the special congressional election to replace Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as Montana's only congressman. Gianforte is expected to be sworn in later this month.

Gianforte's letter says he takes full responsibility for the encounter and that Jacobs was just doing his job.

“Notwithstanding anyone's statements to the contrary, you did not initiate any physical contact with me, and I had no right to assault you,” Gianforte's letter says.

The Gianforte campaign's initial statement the night of the encounter from spokesman Shane Scanlon blamed the “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.”

Gianforte will contribute $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists as part of the settlement.

Jacobs said in a statement that he accepts Gianforte's apology.

“I hope the constructive resolution of this incident reinforces for all the importance of respecting the freedom of the press and the First Amendment and encourages more civil and thoughtful discourse in our country,” Jacobs said in his statement.

Gianforte put out a statement that said he takes full responsibility for his actions and that he and Jacobs “are both ready to move on.”

Gianforte is due in Gallatin County Justice Court by June 20 to face the assault charge. He received an extension for that court appearance while the settlement was being worked out.

A “no contest” plea would allow Gianforte to concede to the criminal charge without admitting guilt. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine upon conviction.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.