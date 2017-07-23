Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Political Headlines

In tweets, Trump turns on fellow Republicans

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
President Donald Trump

Updated 1 hour ago

A day after unleashing a barrage of angry tweets venting his frustration at the widening investigation into suspected Russian election interference and possible collusion with members of his campaign team, President Trump turned his ire against members of his own political party.

In tweets Sunday, Trump accused Republicans of "doing little to protect their President" while again brushing aside the probe as a "phony Russian Witch Hunt."

In the past, Trump has suggested that Democrats concocted the allegation that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election as an excuse for losing the race.

In a series of Sunday talk show appearances, his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, said that the president still isn't convinced that Russia interfered.

That comes despite the conclusions of the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies, which agree that Russia orchestrated a campaign of hacks and online leaks in an attempt to manipulate the election's outcome in Trump's favor.

In a second tweet, Trump complained that fellow Republicans, "even some that were carried over the line on my back," had failed to return the favor by protecting him.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what inspired Trump's comment.

In other tweets sent in recent days, the president has called on Senate Republicans to advance legislation to roll back former President Obama's health care law. The latest GOP effort to advance legislation collapsed in the Senate last week after several Republicans said they wouldn't vote for the bill.

Trump has also recently suggested that he's frustrated with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into suspected election meddling by the Russians.

In one of a long string of Saturday morning tweets, Trump questioned the officials' investigative priorities and suggested they should instead look into the conduct of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James B. Comey. He also confirmed that he is pondering presidential pardons related to the Russia probe.

