Support for Trump remains strong in Youngstown, 'a shot and a beer town'

President Donald Trump is expected to be greeted by thousands of supporters in what has traditionally been an unfriendly place for Republicans when he visits Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday.

More than 20,000 people requested tickets for Trump's rally at the 7,000-seat Covelli Centre. Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Anyone who can't get inside the arena will be able to watch Trump's speech on a big screen set up outside.

“This is Democratic territory. Honestly, historically, the Republican Party hardly exists here,” said Paul Sracic, chair of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University.

Trump didn't win Youngstown's surrounding Mahoning County in November, but he made a stronger showing there than a Republican had in decades. Mahoning County last voted for a Republican presidential nominee in 1972, when Richard Nixon won by 1,700 votes.

Trump lost Mahoning County by 3,380 votes, or 3.3 percentage points, in November.

In the 2008 presidential election, Democrat Barack Obama, then a U.S. senator from Illinois, steamrolled Republican John McCain by 26 points in Mahoning County. Obama beat the GOP's Mitt Romney by 28 points four years later.

“I think they liked the messenger. They liked Trump's sort of tough guy persona. They liked that he wasn't a traditional politician,” Sracic said of voters in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The Youngstown area has embraced unorthodox politicians before. James Traficant, a former University of Pittsburgh quarterback, represented the area in Congress for 17 years and became known for making bombastic rants on the House floor and wearing denim suits, bell bottoms and an unruly toupee. He was expelled from office in 2002 after being convicted of bribery, racketeering and filing false tax returns. Traficant, who spent seven years in prison, died in 2014.

Sracic said Trump's nontraditional style and his tweets, off-the-cuff remarks and bullish demeanor resonated with blue-collar, working-class voters in the area.

“The things that annoy people about him, endear him to them,” Sracic said. “It's a shot and a beer town.”

Voters around Youngstown also liked Trump's message during the campaign, Sracic said. And it's important to stress voters around Youngstown — Trump lost the city badly, getting only about 20 percent of the vote.

Sracic said voters blamed the same unfair trade agreements that Trump assailed during his campaign for their economic hardships and job losses.

Russia and other controversies swirling around Trump's presidency don't bother the voters, Sracic said.

“I don't think there's been a great drop-off of support. People have been patient. It's only six months, in their view,” Sracic said.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who now represents Youngstown and surrounding communities in Congress, said Trump has fallen short on the promises he made during the campaign.

“Donald Trump made a lot of promises to Youngstown, and communities that look a lot like ours, and I am eager to hear if he has plans to implement any of them. As of now, I have only seen a long line of broken promises,” Ryan said in a statement last week.

“We need good paying jobs. We need an infrastructure package that brings us into the 21st century. We need to address the opioid epidemic that is ripping apart families here in Ohio and across the country. We need to increase coverage and strengthen the American health care system — not raise costs and kick 23 million Americans off their plans,” Ryan said. “The people of Youngstown expect results. I'm waiting.”

Ryan tried but failed to unseat California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader last year.

Everyone isn't welcoming Trump with open arms. Before Trump's rally begins, the Mahoning County Democratic Party will hold its own rally in downtown Youngstown's Federal Square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.